Canton lacrosse dominates Wolcott for second win

CANTON, April 6, 2024 – Heather Delbone had six goals and three assists while Megan Haynes had two goals and two assists to lead the Canton High girls lacrosse team to an 18-2 non-league victory over Wolcott High Saturday on the turf field.

The Warriors raced out to an 11-0 lead after one quarter with Madyson Reardon, Sydney Fleming and Paige Sidraine each scoring two goals for Canton. Ellie Bahre, Alex Coates, Logan Leonard and Eliza Magnon each scored goals for the Warriors, now 2-0.

Goalie Jan Gagnon made seven saves in net to earn the win.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 18, Wolcott 2

At Canton

Wolcott 0 0 2 0 — 2

Canton (2-0) 11 2 3 2 — 18

Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 6, Madyson Reardon (C) 2, Megan Haynes (C) 2, Sydney Fleming (C) 2, Paige Sidraine (C) 2, Ellie Bahre (C), Alex Coates (C), Logan Leonard (C), Eliza Magnon (C), Ava DiPietro (W), Sage Thornton (W); Assists: Delbone 3, Bahre 2, Haynes 2, Bridget Sonju (C), Leonard, Helen Canny (C); Saves: Jan Gagnon (C) 7, Alexandra Bard (W) 6