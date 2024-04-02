Delbone has nine goals in Canton’s win over Eastern

CANTON, April 1, 2024 – Heather Delbone had nine goals and one assist to lead the Canton High girls lacrosse team to a 15-9 win over Bristol Eastern Monday in the season-opening game for both clubs.

The Warriors (1-0) scored six goals in the second period to take a 7-2 lead at halftime. Meg Hayes had three goals and an assist for Canton while Ellie Bahre had a pair of goals. Avery Brown had a goal and five assists.

In her first varsity start, Canton goalie Janelle Gagnon made 11 saves to earn her first win in net.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 15, Bristol Eastern 9

At Canton

Bristol Eastern (0-1) 0 2 3 4 — 9

Canton (1-0) 1 6 3 5 — 15

Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 9, Ellie Bahre (C) 2, Meg Haynes (C) 3, Avery Brown (C), Assists: Delbone , Brown 5, Haynes, Morgan Babbitt (C), Bridgit Sonju (C) 3; Saves: Janelle Gagnon (C) 11