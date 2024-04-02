Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Delbone has nine goals in Canton’s win over Eastern

Canton’s Heather Delbone had nine goals in Canton’s season-opening win over Bristol Eastern.

CANTON, April 1, 2024 – Heather Delbone had nine goals and one assist to lead the Canton High girls lacrosse team to a 15-9 win over Bristol Eastern Monday in the season-opening game for both clubs.

The Warriors (1-0) scored six goals in the second period to take a 7-2 lead at halftime. Meg Hayes had three goals and an assist for Canton while Ellie Bahre had a pair of goals. Avery Brown had a goal and five assists.

In her first varsity start, Canton goalie Janelle Gagnon made 11 saves to earn her first win in net.

GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 15, Bristol Eastern 9
At Canton
Bristol Eastern (0-1)     0  2  3  4  — 9
Canton (1-0)                   1  6  3  5  — 15
Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 9, Ellie Bahre (C) 2, Meg Haynes (C) 3, Avery Brown (C), Assists: Delbone , Brown 5, Haynes, Morgan Babbitt (C), Bridgit Sonju (C) 3; Saves: Janelle Gagnon (C) 11

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

