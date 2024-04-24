Delbone scores 10 goals in Canton’s big win over Granby

GRANBY, April 23, 2024 – Heather Delbone had 10 goals and five assists to lead the Canton High girls lacrosse team to a dominating 23-11 victory over Granby in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Tuesday.

The Warriors (4-2) raced out to a quick 8-2 lead after one quarter and were never threatened.

Elle Bahre, Avery Brown and Megan Haynes each had four goals for Canton, which received seven saves in net from goalie Janelle Gagnon (4-2). It was a season-high 23 goals for the Warriors, whose game with Sacred Heart Academy on Saturday was cancelled due to wet fields on the Sharks’ Hamden campus.

Granby (1-6) was led by Kenzie Boyd and Alyssa DiTommaso, who scored three goals each.

Canton 23, Granby 11

At Granby

Canton (4-2) 8 4 5 5 — 23

Granby (1-6) 2 3 2 4 — 11

Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 10, Elle Bahre (C) 4, Avery Brown (C) 4, Megan Haynes (C) 4, Bridgett Sonju (C), Zoe Kelly (G), Maeve Maroni (G) 2, Kenzie Boyd (G) 3, Alyssa DiTomasso (G) 3, Peyton Janney (G); Assists: Delbone 5, Brown 3, Bahre, Kelly, Natalie Jones (G); Saves: Janelle Gagnon (C) 7, Abbey Heller (G) 11