Despite season-high 15 hits, Avon falls to South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, April 27, 2024 – Kayla Jette was 4-for-4 with three doubles and one RBI as the Avon High girls softball team rapped out a season-high 15 hits in Saturday’s 23-11 loss in six innings to South Windsor.

Teammate Madison Jette was 3-for-4 with two RBI with Julianna Reome going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Eve Beloin was 2-3 with a triple for the Falcons (1-5). Syd Caso also went 2-for-4 for the Falcons while driving in two runs.

Sienna Michaelson was 5-for-6 with five RBI for South Windsor while teammate Taylor Nisyrios was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two triple and four RBI for the Bobcats.

It was the fourth game in six days for Avon, which earned their only win thus far this season with a 35-29 win over Hall on April 17. The Falcons had eight hits in that game that featured 51 walks. Kayla Jette was 2-for-5 for Avon with a double, triple and five RBI while Madison Jette didn’t get a hit but scored four runs and drove in four.

South Windsor 23, Avon 11

At South Windsor

Avon (1-5) 104 204 — 11-15-13

South Windsor 832 505 — 23-18-4

Lily Ryan and Kayla Jette; G. Ryan, Taylor Nisyrios (6) and unknown; WP: G. Ryan; LP: Lily Ryan (1-1); 2B: Kayla Jette (A) 3, Beloin (A), Hart (SW) 2, Michaelson (SW) 2, Nisyrios (SW) 2, Pellerin (SW); 3B: Nisyrios (SW) 2, Beloin (A)