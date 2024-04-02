Connect with us

Baseball

East Granby rallies in seventh to beat Granby

GRANBY, April 1, 2024 – Trailing by three runs, East Granby had three hits and took advantage of three walks in the top of the seventh inning to rally and beat Granby, 4-3 on Monday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Bears led 3-0 after six innings when the Crusaders came to bat in the seventh. A walk and singles from East Granby’s Cole Malinowski and Luke Kleinman loaded the bases with one out.

One run scored when Jackson Moore was hit by a pitch. James Fagnant’s sacrifice fly to center field drove in another run but was the second out of the inning.

East Granby’s Kyle Anthony ripped a two-out RBI double to right field tied the game at 3-3. A walk to Adrian Bento loaded the bases and a walk to Jacob Guilmartin gave the Crusaders the lead.

Kieran Berman, who pitched four innings in relief, gave up a walk in the bottom of the seventh but got a strikeout, ground ball out and a pop fly to secure the win.

Guilmartin was 2-for-3 with one RBI for East Granby (2-0, 1-0 NCCC).

Charles Orluk and Trey Santasiene each had a double, single and one RBI for Granby (0-1).

East Granby 4, Granby 3
At Granby
East Granby (2-0)         000  000  4  — 4-6-2
Granby (0-1)                    200  001  0  — 3-7-0
James Fagnant, Kieran Beman (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Trey Santasiene, Nicholas Lombardo (7), Ryan Pelletier (7) and Timothy May; WP: Beman; LP: Lombardo; 2B: Jackson Ellrod (G), Charles Orluk (G), Trey Santasiene (G), Guilmartin (EG), Kyle Anthony (EG)

Glastonbury 16, Simsbury 6 (5)
SIMSBURY, April 1, 2024 – Kyle Stephens was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to help Glastonbury beat Simsbury, 16-6 in Central Connecticut Conference play on Monday at Memorial Field. Anthony Michaud had two hits including a double for the Guardians. Lucas Gifford had two hits, a double and one RBI for Simsbury.

Glastonbury 16, Simsbury 6 (5)
At Simsbury
Glastonbury (1-0)           553  12  — 16-11-2
Simsbury (0-1)               030  21  —    6-4-6
Curry, Boucher (2), Hall (5) and Stephens; Petras, Smith (2), Odegard (3), Gills (4) and Matcztyk, Norris (5); WP: Boucher (1-0); LP: Petras (0-1); 2B: Gifford (S), Anastasio (S), Michaud (G), March (G), Stephens (G)

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Baseball