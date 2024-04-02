East Granby rallies in seventh to beat Granby

GRANBY, April 1, 2024 – Trailing by three runs, East Granby had three hits and took advantage of three walks in the top of the seventh inning to rally and beat Granby, 4-3 on Monday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Bears led 3-0 after six innings when the Crusaders came to bat in the seventh. A walk and singles from East Granby’s Cole Malinowski and Luke Kleinman loaded the bases with one out.

One run scored when Jackson Moore was hit by a pitch. James Fagnant’s sacrifice fly to center field drove in another run but was the second out of the inning.

East Granby’s Kyle Anthony ripped a two-out RBI double to right field tied the game at 3-3. A walk to Adrian Bento loaded the bases and a walk to Jacob Guilmartin gave the Crusaders the lead.

Kieran Berman, who pitched four innings in relief, gave up a walk in the bottom of the seventh but got a strikeout, ground ball out and a pop fly to secure the win.

Guilmartin was 2-for-3 with one RBI for East Granby (2-0, 1-0 NCCC).

Charles Orluk and Trey Santasiene each had a double, single and one RBI for Granby (0-1).

East Granby 4, Granby 3

At Granby

East Granby (2-0) 000 000 4 — 4-6-2

Granby (0-1) 200 001 0 — 3-7-0

James Fagnant, Kieran Beman (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Trey Santasiene, Nicholas Lombardo (7), Ryan Pelletier (7) and Timothy May; WP: Beman; LP: Lombardo; 2B: Jackson Ellrod (G), Charles Orluk (G), Trey Santasiene (G), Guilmartin (EG), Kyle Anthony (EG)

Glastonbury 16, Simsbury 6 (5)

SIMSBURY, April 1, 2024 – Kyle Stephens was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to help Glastonbury beat Simsbury, 16-6 in Central Connecticut Conference play on Monday at Memorial Field. Anthony Michaud had two hits including a double for the Guardians. Lucas Gifford had two hits, a double and one RBI for Simsbury.

Glastonbury 16, Simsbury 6 (5)

At Simsbury

Glastonbury (1-0) 553 12 — 16-11-2

Simsbury (0-1) 030 21 — 6-4-6

Curry, Boucher (2), Hall (5) and Stephens; Petras, Smith (2), Odegard (3), Gills (4) and Matcztyk, Norris (5); WP: Boucher (1-0); LP: Petras (0-1); 2B: Gifford (S), Anastasio (S), Michaud (G), March (G), Stephens (G)