Former Canton coach, teacher, official recognized by the CIAC

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) recently inducted six individuals into its Hall of Honor, including a former Canton High teacher, coach and administrator.

Dr. Stephen Wysowski, a former cross country coach and athletic director at Canton, was inducted into the Hall of Honor at the dinner at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Wysowski was as a Spanish teacher and state champion track coach at St. Paul Catholic in Bristol, when he first served CIAC by becoming a member of the indoor and outdoor track committees. He spent 16 years at St. Paul before coming to Canton.

He would later be named District Teacher of the Year while working at Canton High School in 1990. He was a Spanish teacher in Canton and was the boys cross country coach in the early 1990s. He was athletic director for 2 1/2 years from Sept. 1996 through Dec. 1998.

After leaving Canton, he was an assistant principal at Watertown before serving as principal at Coginchaug Regional in Durham (10 years) and Bristol Eastern (three years) during which time he was honored with a 2011 CAS Citation. He retired from Eastern in 2013.

Through the years, Wysowski served on 13 CIAC boards and committees, including as chairperson for the Indoor and Outdoor Track Committees.

Later in his career he would join the CIAC staff as Associate Executive Director before retiring in 2017. Highlights of his tenure include helping to organize a track officials association and overseeing creation of the CAS-CIAC Hall of Honor.

The seventh class to be inducted into the Hall of Honor included the late Joseph Canzanella, Dave Johnson, Dr. V. Everett Lyons, Jr., Dave Maloney, Dr. RoseAnne O’Brien Vojtek, and Wysowski.

The Hall of Honor was established in 2015 to honor individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to CAS-CIAC. Candidates for induction are considered for their efforts in one of seven categories – educational leadership, athletic leadership, friend of education, contribution to education, contribution to athletics, service to education and service to athletics.