Four of Rockies’ top 10 prospects will start the season with Yard Goats

The Hartford Yard Goats, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2004 opening day roster.

The Rockies have assigned 16 pitchers and 12 position players to Hartford, including the organization’s No. 1 rated prospect – second baseman Adael Amador. Colorado has assigned four of their top six prospects, according to ratings from MLB Pipeline , to Hartford including No. 3 outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez, No. 5 infielder/outfielder Sterlin Thompson and No. 6 outfielder Zac Veen.

Four of the 28 players in Hartford are on Colorado’s 40-man major league roster including Amador, Fernandez, right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli and right-handed pitcher Juan Mejia.

Hartford’s roster includes 11 of the top 30 Rockies prospects heading into the 2024 season with OF Benny Montgomery (#10 prospect), INF Ryan Ritter (#13), LHP Carson Palmquist (#16), 3B Warming Bernabel (#18), LHP Mason Albright (#23), RHP Jaden Hill (#28) and RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (#30) all starting their 2024 season in Hartford.

The roster includes three first round picks OF Benny Montgomery, INF/OF Sterlin Thompson and OF Zac Veen, second round pick RHP Jaden Hill and third round pick LHP Carson Palmquist.

Twenty players are returning to Hartford with nine making their first appearances at Dunkin Park this season.

Since their first season with the Colorado organization, 57 players who have played in Hartford have reached Colorado’s major league roster, including three from last year’s Yard Goats team.

The Yard Goats open the season this weekend with a three-game series in Portland, Maine. Hartford plays their first home game on Tuesday, April 9 against Bowie (Baltimore).

2024 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster

*40 Man MLB Roster

RHP Mason Albright Frederick, MD IMG Academy INF Adael Amador Santiago DR RHP Alec Barger Champaign, IL NC State University INF Warming Bernabel Bani, DR RHP Jarrod Cande Tampa, FL Florida Southern *RHP Angel Chivilli La Victoria, DR RHP Dugan Darnell Northville, MI Adrian College *OF Yanquiel Fernandez Havana, Cuba C Braxton Fulford Lubbock, TX Texas Tech RHP Blake Goldsberry Littleton, CO University of Kansas RHP Seth Halvorsen Chicago, IL University of Tennessee RHP Brendan Hardy Gulfport, MS Harrison Central HS RHP Jaden Hill Ashdown, AR LSU INF Nic Kent Charlottesville, VA University of Virginia LHP Austin Kitchen Pittsburgh, PA Coastal Carolina University OF Zach Kokoska Greensburg, PA Kansas State University RHP Bryce McGowan Cary, NC UNC-Charlotte *RHP Juan Mejia Santo Domingo, DR OF Benny Montgomery Paoli, PA Red Land, HS C Ronaiker Palma Petare, VZ LHP Carson Palmquist Ft. Myers, FL University of Miami RHP Andrew Quezada Los Alamitos, CA Cal-State Fullerton OF Bladimir Restituyo La Vega, DR INF Ryan Ritter Evergreen Park, IL University of Kentucky LHP Evan Shawver Lorain, OH University of Cincinnati INF/OF Sterlin Thompson Longmont, CO University of Florida RHP Connor Van Scoyoc Cedar Rapids, IA Jefferson HS OF Zac Veen Port Orange, FL Spruce Creek HS

Development List: 1B/C AJ Lewis Chicago, IL (Eastern Kentucky University),