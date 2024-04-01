Four of Rockies’ top 10 prospects will start the season with Yard Goats

The Hartford Yard Goats, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2004 opening day roster.
The Rockies have assigned 16 pitchers and 12 position players to Hartford, including the organization’s No. 1 rated prospect – second baseman Adael Amador. Colorado has assigned four of their top six prospects, according to ratings from MLB Pipeline , to Hartford including No. 3 outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez, No. 5 infielder/outfielder Sterlin Thompson and No. 6 outfielder Zac Veen.
Four of the 28 players in Hartford are on Colorado’s 40-man major league roster including Amador, Fernandez, right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli and right-handed pitcher Juan Mejia.
Hartford’s roster includes 11 of the top 30 Rockies prospects heading into the 2024 season with OF Benny Montgomery (#10 prospect), INF Ryan Ritter (#13), LHP Carson Palmquist (#16), 3B Warming Bernabel (#18), LHP Mason Albright (#23), RHP Jaden Hill (#28) and RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (#30) all starting their 2024 season in Hartford.
The roster includes three first round picks OF Benny Montgomery, INF/OF Sterlin Thompson and OF Zac Veen, second round pick RHP Jaden Hill and third round pick LHP Carson Palmquist.
Twenty players are returning to Hartford with nine making their first appearances at Dunkin Park this season.
Since their first season with the Colorado organization, 57 players who have played in Hartford have reached Colorado’s major league roster, including three from last year’s Yard Goats team.
The Yard Goats open the season this weekend with a three-game series in Portland, Maine. Hartford plays their first home game on Tuesday, April 9 against Bowie (Baltimore).
2024 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster
*40 Man MLB Roster
|RHP Mason Albright
|Frederick, MD
|IMG Academy
|INF Adael Amador
|Santiago DR
|RHP Alec Barger
|Champaign, IL
|NC State University
|INF Warming Bernabel
|Bani, DR
|RHP Jarrod Cande
|Tampa, FL
|Florida Southern
|*RHP Angel Chivilli
|La Victoria, DR
|RHP Dugan Darnell
|Northville, MI
|Adrian College
|*OF Yanquiel Fernandez
|Havana, Cuba
|C Braxton Fulford
|Lubbock, TX
|Texas Tech
|RHP Blake Goldsberry
|Littleton, CO
|University of Kansas
|RHP Seth Halvorsen
|Chicago, IL
|University of Tennessee
|RHP Brendan Hardy
|Gulfport, MS
|Harrison Central HS
|RHP Jaden Hill
|Ashdown, AR
|LSU
|INF Nic Kent
|Charlottesville, VA
|University of Virginia
|LHP Austin Kitchen
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Coastal Carolina University
|OF Zach Kokoska
|Greensburg, PA
|Kansas State University
|RHP Bryce McGowan
|Cary, NC
|UNC-Charlotte
|*RHP Juan Mejia
|Santo Domingo, DR
|OF Benny Montgomery
|Paoli, PA
|Red Land, HS
|C Ronaiker Palma
|Petare, VZ
|LHP Carson Palmquist
|Ft. Myers, FL
|University of Miami
|RHP Andrew Quezada
|Los Alamitos, CA
|Cal-State Fullerton
|OF Bladimir Restituyo
|La Vega, DR
|INF Ryan Ritter
|Evergreen Park, IL
|University of Kentucky
|LHP Evan Shawver
|Lorain, OH
|University of Cincinnati
|INF/OF Sterlin Thompson
|Longmont, CO
|University of Florida
|RHP Connor Van Scoyoc
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Jefferson HS
|OF Zac Veen
|Port Orange, FL
|Spruce Creek HS
Development List: 1B/C AJ Lewis Chicago, IL (Eastern Kentucky University),