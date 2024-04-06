Lewis Mills ‘9’ drop opener to Joel Barlow, 9-1

REDDING, April 6, 2024 – Two Joel Barlow pitchers gave up just two singles and struck out 12 as Barlow rolled to a 9-1 non-league victory over Lewis Mills on Saturday. Ian Nilsen picked up the win for Barlow, allowing just two hits and striking out eight over five innings of work.

Matt Micari and Jeremy Simons each had singles for Lewis Mills (0-1). Pitcher Remy Gorack got the start and allowed five runs and just one earned run in four innings of work. Gorack struck out two and walked two.

Joel Barlow 9, Lewis Mills 1

At Redding

Joel Barlow 013 103 0 — 9-10-2

Lewis Mills (0-1) 000 100 0 — 1-2-5

Nilsen, Asanovic (6) and unknown; Gorack, Kosak (5), Macari (7) and Maldanado; WP: Nilsen; LP: Gorack; 2B: Gregor (JB) 2, Bardani (JB), Kady (JB), Nilsen (JB)