Louisville FC blanks Hartford Athletic

With six goals from six different players, Louisville City FC handed the Hartford Athletic their second straight loss with a 6-0 decision Saturday in USL Championship action.

Louisville (6-1) wasted no time, jumping ahead in the fifth minute, on a strike from midfielder Elijah Wynder. Seven minutes later, forward Adrien Perez doubled the lead off of a strong assist by defender Jake Morris.

After a brief 20-minute scoring lull that saw Hartford gain possession more frequently, Louisville expanded their lead off of a beautiful curling shot by defender Aiden McFadden. Despite a missed chance by Hartford forward Mamadou Dieng on an open net, the halftime whistle blew with a score of 3-0.

Hartford (3-3) was outshot by a margin of 15-4 in the game. The Athletic return to the pitch on Saturday night when they travel to South Carolina to face the defending Eastern Conference champion Charleson Battery at 6:30 p.m. on MyTV9, ESPN+ or wtnh.com.