Mackin gets her 100th hit in Canton’s big win over Gilbert

CANTON, April 25, 2024 – Canton senior captain Erin Mackin got her 100th career hit in Thursday’s big win over Gilbert School, 27-11, at Walker Field.

Mackin was 2-for-5 with two home runs and a game-high eight RBI. Her 100th hit was a home run, her third of the season.

Mackin plans to play softball at St. Peter’s University, a Division I program in New Jersey.

The Warriors improved to 6-4 with a dominating victory that saw them score a season-high 27 runs thanks to 16 hits. Madeline Tucker had three hits for Canton while Reagan Grecula, Mackenzie Robinson and Lyla O’Connor each had two hits. Tucker, Emly Garcia and Maddy Wire each had doubles.

O’Connor hit a home run for the fifth consecutive game, dating back to a contest against Stafford on April 17. O’Connor, who has six homers on the season, also cleared the fence against Simsbury, Rockville and Northwestern Regional.

Canton 27, Gilbert 11

At Winsted

Canton (6-4) 837 54 – 27-16-5

Gilbert 125 03 — 11-9-3

Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; Kayla, Addy (1) and Ivy; WP: Briggs (3-2); LP: Kayla; 2B: M. Tucker (C), M Wire (C), S. Garcia (C); HR: Erin Mackin (C) 2, Lyla O’Connor (C)