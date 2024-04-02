O’Connor fans 13, allows one hit in win over East Windsor

CANTON, April 1, 2024 – Mackenzie Robinson was 3-for-4 with two triples and five RBI as the Canton High girls softball team won their second straight game with a 13-1 win over East Windsor in six innings Monday in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Erin Mackin had three doubles and drove in two runs for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 NCCC) while Ashley Briggs was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Madeline Tucker and Reagan Grecula each had doubles for Canton.

On the mound, Canton pitcher Lyla O’Connor earned her first win of the season with a complete game, allowing just one hit and striking out 13. She walked five. It was her second career 1-hit game. She had a one-hitter in 2022 against HMTCA.

SOFTBALL

Canton 13, East Windsor 1 (6)

At Canton

East Windsor (0-1) 100 000 — 1- 1-3

Canton (2-0) 212 305 — 13-14-1

Lanagan and Wormstedt; Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; WP: O’Connor (1-0); LP: Lanagan (0-1); 2B: Erin Mackin (C) 3, Ashley Briggs (C), Madeline Tucker (C), Reagan Grecula (C); 3B: Mackenzie Robinson (C) 2; O’Connor (C)