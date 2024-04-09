Pair of three-set wins in doubles lifts Lewis Mills past Simsbury

BURLINGTON, April 8, 2024 – The Lewis Mills boys tennis team used a pair of three-set victories in doubles to beat Simsbury, 4-3 in Central Connecticut Conference play Monday.

The doubles teams of Max Dinunzio and Gus Jones and Ethan Braddock and Sean Case each lost the first set of their respective doubles matches but rallied to win the second set and the tiebreaker set, 10-7 to spark the Spartans (1-1).

Simsbury (0-2) won the top two singles matches and the top doubles match but it wasn’t enough.

Lewis Mills 4, Simsbury 3

At Burlington

Singles: Noah Faithfull (S) defeated Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Pylspiv (S) defeated Giona Battisto (LM) 6-1, 6-3; Tristan Mooney (LM) defeated Raymond Zheng (S) 6-4, 6-3; Cameron Smith (LM) defeated Alex Spaulding (S) 7-6, 6-1

Doubles: Aditha Chopra and Aidan O’Brien (S) defeated Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) 6-2, 6-3; Max Dinunzio and Gus Jones (LM) defeated Cole Chapman and Abishsh Kendasang (S) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; Ethan Braddock and Sean Case (LM) defeated Verbehn and Matt Flaherty (S) 4-6, 7-5, 10-7

Records: Simsbury 0-2, Lewis Mills 1-1