Ritter helps Yard Goats beat Portland and claim share of first place

HARTFORD, April 23, 2024 — Ryan Ritter drove in a season-high five runs to help the Hartford Yard Goats beat Portland Sea Dogs, 9-6 in Eastern League action Wednesday night at Dunkin Park.

The win moved Hartford (9-5) into a tie with Portland for first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division. It was the first game of the six-game series between the Yard Goats and Portland, the Double A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Ritter broke the game open with a three-run triple. Ritter also had an RBI double and RBI groundout. The Yard Goats improved to 9-0 when leading after seven innings.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the third inning against Yard Goats starter Mason Albright. Roman Anthony knocked a single into center field, to score Philip Sikes to make it 1-0 Portland.

The Sea Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning as Blaze Jordan jumped on the first pitch of the frame and homered to left field.

The Yard Goats responded in the back half of the fourth inning to make the score 2-2. Zach Veen led off the inning with a walk followed by a Braxton Fulford double. Ritter then hit an RBI groundout to score Veen. Zach Kokoska then doubled to right field to drive home Fulford.

The Yard Goats added four runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. With one out and the bases loaded Ryan Ritter hit a triple down the left field line to clear the bases. Kokoska then stepped to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Ritter from third base.

In the seventh inning the Yard Goats received three insurance runs to make the score 9-2. After a Veen groundout Fulford worked a walk. Ritter drove in Fulford with an RBI double to left field. Kokoska hit his second sacrifice fly of the game to score Ritter. Nic Kent then picked up his first hit of the day, a solo home run to left.