Simsbury tops Avon in 13 innings; Canton drops first game to Lions

Last week, the Avon High baseball team won their fourth game of the season with a 4-3 win over Bristol Central in 11 innings. The Falcons played more on Tuesday.

The Falcons rapped out 15 hits against Simsbury but dropped a 4-3 decision in 13 innings at Memorial Field.

Simsbury (6-2) finally put the game away in the 13th inning. Cameron Denalsky walked with one out and moved to second base on a single from Jacob Cohen to left field. Denalsky won the game, scoring on RBI single to center field from catcher Patrick Matczyk.

Avon had a chance to take the lead in the 13th inning. The Falcons had runners at second and third base with no outs. But Simsbury pitcher Colby Wilheim was able to get the next two Avon batters to fly out to center field and first base before the final hitter grounded out to second base.

Wilheim pitched three innings of relief, striking out four and giving up just four hits and one run to secure the win on the mound.

Avon (4-3) took a 3-2 lead in the 11th inning with a two-out rally. Avon’s Luke Coppen was hit by a pitch and moved to second base on a single from Chase Beloin. Coppen scored on a RBI single from Michael Prisco to center field.

Simsbury tied the game in the bottom of the 11th inning. With two outs, Jacob Cohen was hit by a pitch, stole second base and took third on a wild pitch. He scored on a balk to tie the game at 3-3.

Coppen and David Pengel were each 3-for-5 for Avon with Pengel hitting a double. Beloin and Prisco were each 2-for-7 while Nik Meltser and Tyler Assaro-Gracy each had two hits.

Five Avon pitchers struck out 13 and walked eight. They gave up 11 hits.

It’s the longest game for the Falcons since at least 2002, as far back as the Collinsville Press has Falcon baseball scores. The longest games since 2002 were a 10-inning loss to Hand, 2-1 in the 2021 Class L tournament, a 10-inning loss to Ellington in 2010 and a 3-2 win over Somers in 2003. We are missing game scores from 1994 through 2001. In 1988, Avon did beat Granby, 3-1 in 11 innings.

For Simsbury, Jacob Cohen was 3-for-5 with one RBI while Mitchell Wallman was 2-for-5 with one RBI. Matczyk also had two hits and one RBI. Three Simsbury pitchers struck out 11 and gave up 15 hits.

Simsbury starter Will Gills pitched six innings and gave up one earned run.

Simsbury 4, Avon 3 (13)

At Simsbury

Avon (4-3) 010 001 000 010 0 — 3-15-1

Simsbury (6-2) 010 100 000 010 1 — 4-11-3

Connor Valentine, Luke Coppen (5), David Pengel (9), Eli Lukasiewicz (11) and Reyan Fawad; Will Gills, Joe Smith (7), Colby Wilheim (11) and Patrick Matczyk; WP: Wilheim, LP: Lukasiewicz; 2B: Pengel (A), Nik Meltser (A)

NW Catholic 5, Canton 3

WEST HARTFORD, April 23, 2024 – The Canton High baseball team entered Tuesday’s game against Northwest Catholic looking for their third 6-0 start in the past four seasons.

The Warriors scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game. But the Lions got a RBI single from Landon Alicea to win the game, 4-3. Andrew Mikan led off the inning with a walk and moved to second base on a ground ball out. Mikan scored on Alicea’s hit to center field.

Trailing by two runs, Canton (5-1) tied the game in the seventh inning. Jason Nadeau led off the inning with a double. With two outs, Nadeau scored on a two-out infield single from Jackson Senecal to cut the lead to one run, 3-2.

Ian Clarke singled as Senecal moved to second base. Sammy Lincoln’s single loaded the bases and the tying run scored when Noah Asmar was hit by a pitch.

Alan Hurlburt came on in relief and got Nate Hiscox to ground out to second base to end the threat.

Lincoln had two hits for the Warriors while Senecal, Clark, Asmar and Hiscox each had singles for Canton.

NW Catholic 5, Canton 3

At West Hartford

Canton (5-1) 100 000 2 — 3-7-0

NW Catholic 000 201 1 — 4-6-1

Forte, Archangelo (6) and Noah Asmar; Cerreta, Hurlbert (7) and Sautters; WP: Cerreta; LP: Archangelo; 2B: Hall (NW), Balcerzak (NW); Nadeau (C)