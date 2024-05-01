Softball: Canton, Avon secure wins on diamond

CANTON, April 30, 2024 – Pitchers Ashley Briggs and Maddy Wire combined to strike out four and allow just one hit as the Canton High softball team beat Northwest Catholic, 17-0 in five innings in a non-league contest on Tuesday.

Erin Mackin was 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI for the Warriors (7-4) while Lyla O’Connor was 2-for-2 with four RBI and a home run. Reagan Grecula was also 2-for-2 for the Warriors.

O’Connor, who homered in her sixth consecutive game, has seven home runs on the season.

Canton 17, NW Catholic 0 (5)

At Canton

NW Catholic 000 00 — 0-1-4

Canton (7-4) 634 4x — 17-12-0

Ashley Briggs, Maddy Wire (4) and Mackenzie Robinson; Pinos and Collette; WP: Briggs (4-2); LP: Pinos; 2B: Sophia Mazza (C); 3B: Cheny (NW), Mackenzie Robinson (C), HR: Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C)

Avon 12, Wamogo/Litchfield 11

LITCHFIELD, April 30, 2024 – Eva Beloin his her first career home run in the top of the seventh inning to help the Avon High softball team earn their first victory of the season with a 12-11 non-league victory over the Wamogo/Litchfield co-op program.

Beloin’s one-out, inside-the-park home run to center field was the difference in the game that included 13 errors. Avon (2-6) had six errors while Wamogo/Litchfield had seven.

Syd Caso and Madison Jette were each 3-for-5 in the game for Avon with Kayla Jette hitting a triple and driving in three runs.

Avon 12, Wamogo/Litchfield 11

At Litchfield

Avon (2-6) 213 203 1 — 12-12-6

Wamogo/Litchfield 202 034 0 — 11-12-7

Lily Ryan and Kayla Jette; pitching battery unavailable; WP: Ryan; 2B: Sharr (W), Gieger (W). Juliana Reome (A); 3B: Kayla Jette (A); HR: Eve Beloin (A)