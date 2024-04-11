Sun announce TV package for 2024 season

The Connecticut Sun announced the package for broadcasting their 2024 games. There will be 27 games broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston along with 14 games on national cable and broadcast channels.

While Sun are airing live on NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass games will be blacked out in New England — excluding New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Fans living in New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County wishing to watch games being aired on NBC Sports Boston should watch on the NBC Sports app or on WNBA League Pass.

Fourteen games will be broadcast on national outlets including three games on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3, eight games on ION, two games on ABC, and one game on CBS. In Connecticut, the ION affiliate is New London station WHPX Channel 26.

Connecticut’s season opener on Tuesday, May 14, against Indiana — and presumed No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark from Iowa — will be broadcast on ESPN2 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Sun will have three games on CBS Sports Network, two games on Prime Video, and five games on NBA TV.

2024 Sun broadcast schedule.