Sun announce TV package for 2024 season

Connecticut’s Brionna Jones (42) tries to get past Atlanta’s Monique Billings in WNBA game in Uncasville last season.

The Connecticut Sun announced the package for broadcasting their 2024 games. There will be 27 games broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston along with 14 games on national cable and broadcast channels.

While Sun are airing live on NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass games will be blacked out in New England — excluding New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Fans living in New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County wishing to watch games being aired on NBC Sports Boston should watch on the NBC Sports app or on WNBA League Pass.

Fourteen games will be broadcast on national outlets including three games on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3, eight games on ION, two games on ABC, and one game on CBS. In Connecticut, the ION affiliate is New London station WHPX Channel 26.

Connecticut’s season opener on Tuesday, May 14, against Indiana — and presumed No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark from Iowa — will be broadcast on ESPN2 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Sun will have three games on CBS Sports Network, two games on Prime Video, and five games on NBA TV.

2024 Sun broadcast schedule.

Day Date Opponent Time (EST) Local TV National Digital
Tues. May 14 INDIANA 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 ESPN App
Fri. May 17 WASHINGTON 7:30 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Mon. May 20 at Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN ESPN App
Thurs. May 23 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Sat. May 25 at Chicago 8 p.m. NBC Sports Boston CBSSN NBC Sports
Tues. May 28 PHOENIX 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston CBSSN NBC Sports
Fri. May 31 DALLAS 7:30 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Sun. June 2 at Atlanta 3 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Tues. June 4 WASHINGTON 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Sat. June 8 NEW YORK 1 p.m. ABC (Ch. 8) ESPN App
Mon. June 10 INDIANA 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Wed. June 12 at Chicago 8 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Sat. June 15 at Dallas 1 p.m. CBS (Ch. 3) CBS Sports App
Tues. June 18 LOS ANGELES 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Fri. June 21 at Las Vegas 10 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Sun. June 23 at Seattle 3 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Thurs. June 27 at Washington 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Fri. June 28 ATLANTA 7:30 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Mon. July 1 at Phoenix 10 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Thurs. July 4 at Minnesota 8 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/ Prime Video
Sun. July 7 ATLANTA 1 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Wed. July 10 NEW YORK 11 a.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Sun. July 14 PHOENIX 1 p.m. ABC (Ch. 8) ESPN App
Tues. July 16 at New York 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/Prime Video
Fri. Aug. 16 at Dallas 9:30 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Sun. Aug. 18 at Atlanta 3 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass/ESPN3
Tues. Aug. 20 Los Angeles in Boston 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Fri. Aug. 23 CHICAGO 7:30 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Sat. Aug. 24 at New York 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Wed. Aug. 28 at Indiana 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Sat. Aug. 31 at Washington 3 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Sun. Sept. 1 SEATTLE 1 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBA TV NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Tues. Sept. 3 SEATTLE 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Fri. Sept. 6 LAS VEGAS 7:30 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Sun. Sept. 8 at Los Angeles 9 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Tues. Sept. 10 at Los Angeles 10 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Fri. Sept. 13 at Phoenix 10 p.m. ION (Ch. 26) WNBA League Pass
Sun. Sept. 15 at Las Vegas 6 p.m. NBC Sports Boston CBSSN NBC Sports
Tues. Sept. 17 MINNESOTA 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass
Thurs. Sept. 19 CHICAGO 7 p.m. NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

