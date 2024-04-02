UConn women find a way to win, beat USC for another Final Four berth

Geno Auriemma and his University of Connecticut women’s basketball team have won 11 national championships. They’ve been to the Final Four a record 22 times.

But who, outside of the rabid fan base here in the Nutmeg State, was picking the Huskies to return to the Final Four this year after losing five starters throughout the course of the season and facing top seed Southern California in Monday night’s regional championship game in Portland, Oregon.

Don’t sleep on those Huskies.

Led by Paige Buckers with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Aaliyah Edwards with 24 points, No. 3 seed UConn used poise, hustle and smart play to outlast USC, 80-73 and return to the Final Four for the 23rd time in team history.

Guard Nika Muhl played with four fouls for the final 13 minutes of the game but still came up with a big steal in the final minute and sank two key free throws for the Huskies.

This was a UConn team that lost five players due to injury, three who were in the starting lineup at one time – Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme, Aubrey Griffin. Ayanna Patterson and Jana El-Alfy never made it onto the court this season.

The Huskies played with just seven players on Monday night but they made it work. It’s one of the best coaching jobs by Auriemma and his long-time assistant Chris Dailey in their 39-year career here in Connecticut. The Huskies will face Iowa and outstanding Caitlan Clark in the semifinals on Friday night at 8:39 p.m.

“It was one of the better games that I’ve been associated with at this level,” Auriemma said. “Two terrific teams. Great competitors playing their hearts out for a dream that each kid has when they go to college.

“I’m so proud of them and their sense of belief in themselves never wavered, no matter what happened, no matter who we lost, one after another after another. They never gave up on their dream,” he said.

“Although a lot of people didn’t believe we were ever going to do this, we did,” Muhl said. “Don’t get me wrong, we don’t really care what other people think. At the same time it feels really, really good to prove those people wrong.”

It didn’t start well for the Huskies, who trailed by nine points early, 15-6 as the taller Trojans controlled the glass. But UConn closed out the first quarter with a 9-2 run to cut the lead to two points after one quarter.

UConn had a 12-point lead in the third quarter, 52-40, after Bueckers stole the ball and drove to the basket for a layup. But USC didn’t go away with a 19-7 run that tied the game with 7:30 left in regulation.

UConn’s lead was down to one, 65-64, after USC’s fabulous freshman JuJu Watkins drove to the basket with 4:36 remaining in the game. But Bueckers hit a tough jumper in the lane despite bumping into a USC defender. A minute later, Bueckers drained a three-point shot to boost the lead to 70-64 with 3:41 remaining.

With 2:30 remaining, it was Edwards in the lane who scored off a nice assist from Muhl. Edwards was fouled and sank the foul shot for the three-point play and a 73-64 lead. Another off-balance shot from Bueckers with 1:39 remaining gave UConn a 75-64 lead.

Bueckers, Edwards and Muhl played all 40 minutes. Perhaps, it was understandable that the Huskies missed seven consecutive free throws in the final minute as USC creeped a bit closer. The lead was down to five, 76-71 with 17.5 seconds left. But Muhl and Edwards both sank a pair of three towns in the final 17 seconds to ignite the UConn celebration.

The minimal number of players isn’t an excuse for the Huskies.

“We already know we have a short bench,” Muhl said. “That never has been an excuse for us, never has been, never will be. One thing about it, when we have a short bench, everybody needs to step up. Nobody needs to be great. He said everybody just needs to be solid and do what they’re best at. This is a game today where everybody literally did what they’re best at. I’m so, so proud of people coming off the bench.”

And it was an emotional celebration afterwards.

“Like a lot of the coaches, we’re trying to teach them more than just about winning. But when they do win and they do accomplish something that’s really difficult to accomplish, you get excited for them. You feel their excitement,” Auriemma said. “When it all comes together, it’s just a beautiful thing. I was really taken aback by the celebration. That was pretty cool. You can tell it still means a lot, you know?

“We did it 3,000 files from home. God forbid. No one ever thought we could win a game outside of Storrs, Connecticut. I’m glad we were able to win one out here,” he said.