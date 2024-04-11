Undefeated Yard Goats blank Bowie for third straight win

HARTFORD, April 10, 2024 – Hartford’s Benny Montgomery had a grand slam and hit a home run in his second consecutive game as the Yard goats blanked the Bowie Baysox, 8-0, on Wednesday night at Dunkin’ Park in an Eastern League contest.

The Yard Goats are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016. Montgomery has hit home runs in consecutive games and is hitting .333 through the first three games of the season. Hartford has two shutouts in three games.

The Yard Goats opened the scoring in the first inning against Bowie starter Seth Johnson. The first two batters of the frame Amador and Zach Veen each walked. Warming Bernabel delivered a two-out single to center field to drive in Amador and Veen, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead.

The Baysox threatened to score in the third inning after a Dylan Beavers two out double to left. Billy Cook stepped to the plate and was hit by a pitch and Bencosme reached on a walk. With the bases loaded Quezada stepped up to the challenge and struck out John Rhodes on three pitches.

Zach Kokoska led off the fourth inning with a double and was able to reach third base off a Carlos Tevera wild pitch. Bladmir Restituyo then sent Kokoska home on a sacrifice fly. After a Ronaiker Palma double, Nic Kent reached on an error by Baysox shortstop Frederick Bencosme. With Kent on first base and Palma on third base, Adael Amador singled into left field to bring in Palma.

Quezada finished his day with four scoreless innings, to go along with four strikeouts. The Yard Goats bullpen finished out the scoreless effort as Evan Shawver pitched the fifth and sixth innings. Alec Barger pitched the seventh and Brendan Hardy pitched the eighth. Bryce McGowan entered in the ninth and completed the shutout.