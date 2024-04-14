Weekly scoreboard: April 15-21, 2024

Monday, April 15

BASEBALL

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Manchester at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Martha’s Vineyard (MA) at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

BASEBALL

Avon at Conard, 4 p.m.

Goodwin Tech at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bristol Central at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Plainville at Canton, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

BASEBALL

E.O. Smith at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Avon at Hall, 3:45 pm.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby, Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Windsor Locks at East Granby/Canton co-op, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Hartford at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Canton at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

U.S. Open Cup: New York City FC II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

BASEBALL

Achievement First/Bloomfield/Bulkeley co-op at Canton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Simsbury, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19

BASEBALL

Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Litchfield co-op, 3:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at Distance Festival at Hall, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Mercy, St. Paul at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

BOYS LACROSSE

Guilford at Avon, 5 p.m.

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Sacred Heart Academy, 11 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

San Antonio FC at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

CREW

Avon, Glastonbury, Middletown vs. Hotchkiss at Lake Pocotopaug, 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

