Weekly scoreboard: April 15-21, 2024

Monday, April 15
BASEBALL
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Manchester at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Martha’s Vineyard (MA) at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16
BASEBALL
Avon at Conard, 4 p.m.
Goodwin Tech at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bristol Central at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Plainville at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17
BASEBALL
E.O. Smith at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Avon at Hall, 3:45 pm.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby, Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Windsor Locks at East Granby/Canton co-op, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup: New York City FC II at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 18
BASEBALL
Achievement First/Bloomfield/Bulkeley co-op at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Simsbury, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 19
BASEBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Litchfield co-op, 3:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Distance Festival at Hall, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Mercy, St. Paul at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
BOYS LACROSSE
Guilford at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Sacred Heart Academy, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
San Antonio FC at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 21
CREW
Avon, Glastonbury, Middletown vs. Hotchkiss at Lake Pocotopaug, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
