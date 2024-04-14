Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: April 15-21, 2024

Monday, April 15
BASEBALL
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Manchester at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Martha’s Vineyard (MA) at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 6 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16
BASEBALL
Avon at Conard, 4 p.m.
Goodwin Tech at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Suffield/Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bristol Central at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Plainville at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17
BASEBALL
E.O. Smith at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Stafford at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Avon at Hall, 3:45 pm.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby, Somers at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Windsor Locks at East Granby/Canton co-op, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Hartford at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
U.S. Open Cup: New York City FC II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 18
BASEBALL
Achievement First/Bloomfield/Bulkeley co-op at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Simsbury, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19
BASEBALL
Bristol Central at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Litchfield co-op, 3:45 p.m.
Simsbury at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Distance Festival at Hall, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Mercy, St. Paul at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20
BOYS LACROSSE
Guilford at Avon, 5 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Sacred Heart Academy, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
San Antonio FC at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 21
CREW
Avon, Glastonbury, Middletown vs. Hotchkiss at Lake Pocotopaug, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford;’s Bladimir Restituyo (6) celebrates with Zac Veen (13) after scoring a run in Saturday’s Eastern League game with Bowie at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.

Previous results

Previous Spring 2024 results
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April  7, 2024

Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023

Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023 
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results