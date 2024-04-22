Weekly scoreboard: April 22-28, 2024

Monday, April 22
BASEBALL
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Conard, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Enfield/Somers/Achievement First co-op at Avon, 5:15 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver co-op
GIRLS TENNIS
Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at SMSA/HMTCA, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Conard at Avon
Tuesday, April 23
BASEBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Granby
GIRLS TENNIS
Maloney at Avon
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Southington
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 24
BASEBALL
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Conard at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Guilford at Avon, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Granby, HMTCA at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury
GIRLS GOLF
Middletown at Avon
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, April 25
SOFTBALL
Canton at Gilbert, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hall at Avon, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockville at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Bolton at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, April 26
BASEBALL
Avon at Platt, 6 p.m.
Canton at Gilbert, ppd. to May 13
SOFTBALL
Avon at Maloney
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington at Avon
Suffield at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington
BOYS GOLF
Walter Lowell Invitational at Blue Fox, 10 a.m. (Canton is host)
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
BASEBALL
Avon at Granby, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
East Lyme at Avon, 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at RHAM, 1:30 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at Ellington Invitational
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 28
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Previous results
Previous Spring 2024 results
April 15-21, 2024
April 8-14, 2024
March 29-April 7, 2024
Previous Winter 2024 results
March 11-23, 2024
March 4-10, 2024
Feb. 26-March 3, 2024
Feb. 19-25, 2024
Feb. 12-18, 2024
Feb. 5-11, 2024
Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2024
Jan. 22-28, 2024
Jan. 15-21, 2024
Jan. 8-14, 2024
Jan. 1-7, 2024
Dec. 17-31, 2023
Dec. 9-16, 2023
Previous Fall 2023 results
Nov. 13-26, 2023
Nov. 6-13, 2023
Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Oct. 23-29, 2023
Oct. 16-22, 2023
Oct. 9-15, 2023
Oct. 2-8, 2023
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023
Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023
Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023
Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022