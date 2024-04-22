Weekly scoreboard: April 22-28, 2024

Monday, April 22

BASEBALL

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Conard, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Enfield/Somers/Achievement First co-op at Avon, 5:15 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver co-op

GIRLS TENNIS

Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at SMSA/HMTCA, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Conard at Avon

Tuesday, April 23

BASEBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

East Granby/Canton at Granby

GIRLS TENNIS

Maloney at Avon

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at Southington

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

BASEBALL

Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Conard at Avon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Guilford at Avon, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Granby, HMTCA at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury

GIRLS GOLF

Middletown at Avon

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

SOFTBALL

Canton at Gilbert, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hall at Avon, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rockville at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Bolton at Canton, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 26

BASEBALL

Avon at Platt, 6 p.m.

Canton at Gilbert, ppd. to May 13

SOFTBALL

Avon at Maloney

GIRLS LACROSSE

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington at Avon

Suffield at East Granby/Canton

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Farmington

BOYS GOLF

Walter Lowell Invitational at Blue Fox, 10 a.m. (Canton is host)

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

BASEBALL

Avon at Granby, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

East Lyme at Avon, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at RHAM, 1:30 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton at Ellington Invitational

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

