Weekly scoreboard: April 22-28, 2024

Donovan Clingan grabs the NCAA championship trophy as confetti rains down on the Huskies at the championship parade in downtown Hartford earlier this month.

Monday, April 22
BASEBALL
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Conard, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Enfield/Somers/Achievement First co-op at Avon, 5:15 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver co-op
GIRLS TENNIS
Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at SMSA/HMTCA, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Conard at Avon

Tuesday, April 23
BASEBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
East Granby/Canton at Granby
GIRLS TENNIS
Maloney at Avon
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Southington
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24
BASEBALL
Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Conard at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Guilford at Avon, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Granby, HMTCA at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury
GIRLS GOLF
Middletown at Avon
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 25
SOFTBALL
Canton at Gilbert, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hall at Avon, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockville at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Bolton at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 26
BASEBALL
Avon at Platt, 6 p.m.
Canton at Gilbert, ppd. to May 13
SOFTBALL
Avon at Maloney
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington at Avon
Suffield at East Granby/Canton
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington
BOYS GOLF
Walter Lowell Invitational at Blue Fox, 10 a.m. (Canton is host)
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27
BASEBALL
Avon at Granby, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at South Windsor, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
East Lyme at Avon, 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at RHAM, 1:30 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at Ellington Invitational
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

