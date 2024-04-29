Weekly scoreboard: April 29-May 5, 2024

Monday, April 29
BASEBALL
Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
Aerospace/Bloomfield/Bulkeley at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Platt at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington at Avon, 3 p.m.
Canton, Plainville at Newington, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30
BASEBALL
Avon at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NW Catholic at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Wamogo/Litchfield, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 4:30 p.m.
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ellington at Canton
BOYS GOLF
Stafford at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Coventry at Avon, 3 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1
BASEBALL
East Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at East Granby
Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at NW Catholic, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NW Catholic at Avon, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Friday, May 3
BASEBALL
East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton vs. Suffield at Dunkin’ Park, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
E.O. Smith at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Wethersfield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Newington at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
BASEBALL
Canton at St. Paul, noon
BOYS LACROSSE
Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hall at Canton, 1:30 p.m.
CREW
Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 5
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Previous results
