Results

Weekly scoreboard: April 29-May 5, 2024

Monday, April 29
BASEBALL
Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
Aerospace/Bloomfield/Bulkeley at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Platt at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington at Avon, 3 p.m.
Canton, Plainville at Newington, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30
BASEBALL
Avon at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NW Catholic at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Avon at Wamogo/Litchfield, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 4:30 p.m.
Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ellington at Canton
BOYS GOLF
Stafford at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Coventry at Avon, 3 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1
BASEBALL
East Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at East Granby
Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at NW Catholic, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NW Catholic at Avon, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 3
BASEBALL
East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton vs. Suffield at Dunkin’ Park, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
E.O. Smith at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Wethersfield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Newington at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 4
BASEBALL
Canton at St. Paul, noon
BOYS LACROSSE
Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hall at Canton, 1:30 p.m.
CREW
Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

