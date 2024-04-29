Weekly scoreboard: April 29-May 5, 2024

Monday, April 29

BASEBALL

Avon at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.

Aerospace/Bloomfield/Bulkeley at Canton, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Platt at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Rockville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington at Avon, 3 p.m.

Canton, Plainville at Newington, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

BASEBALL

Avon at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NW Catholic at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Avon at Wamogo/Litchfield, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Somers, 4:30 p.m.

Avon at Bristol Eastern, 6:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ellington at Canton

BOYS GOLF

Stafford at Canton, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Coventry at Avon, 3 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

BASEBALL

East Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at East Granby

Middletown at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at NW Catholic, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NW Catholic at Avon, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 3

BASEBALL

East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton vs. Suffield at Dunkin’ Park, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

E.O. Smith at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Wethersfield, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Newington at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

BASEBALL

Canton at St. Paul, noon

BOYS LACROSSE

Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hall at Canton, 1:30 p.m.

CREW

Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

