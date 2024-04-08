Weekly scoreboard: April 8-14, 2024

Monday, April 8

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Somers, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Somers at Canton, ppd. to April 15

Tuesday, April 9

BASEBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 3 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Rockville at Stafford, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

BASEBALL

Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.

Canton at Ellington, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, noon

BOYS LACROSSE

Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Litchfield co-op, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 12

BASEBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Somers, 6 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at Spring Break Jamboree at Hall, noon

PRO BASEBALL

Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

PRO BASEBALL

Bowie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

PRO BASEBALL

Bowie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

