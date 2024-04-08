Connect with us

Weekly scoreboard: April 8-14, 2024

Monday, April 8
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, ppd. to April 15

Tuesday, April 9
BASEBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Rockville at Stafford, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10
BASEBALL
Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, noon
BOYS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 11
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Litchfield co-op, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 12
BASEBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Somers, 6 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Spring Break Jamboree at Hall, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

