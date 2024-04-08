Weekly scoreboard: April 8-14, 2024

Monday, April 8
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, ppd. to April 15
Tuesday, April 9
BASEBALL
NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 3 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Rockville at Stafford, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 10
BASEBALL
Avon at Southington, 5 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, noon
BOYS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Litchfield co-op, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, April 12
BASEBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Somers, 6 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Spring Break Jamboree at Hall, noon
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Sunday, April 14
PRO BASEBALL
Bowie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
