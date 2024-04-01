Weekly scoreboard: March 29-April 7, 2024

Monday, April 1
BASEBALL
East Granby 4, Granby 3
Glastonbury 16, Simsbury 6 (5)
SOFTBALL
Canton 13, East Windsor 1 (6)
Rocky Hill 9, Granby 7
Simsbury 13, Platt 1
BOYS LACROSSE
South Windsor at Granby
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 15, Bristol Eastern 9
Lewis Mills 15, St. Paul 11
BOYS TENNIS
Staples at Avon, ppd., TBA
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Conard 1
Hall 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-17)
Simsbury 3, Darien 1 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Women’s Tournament
Regional final: UConn 80, USC 73
BASEBALL
East Granby 4, Granby 3
At Granby
East Granby (2-0) 000 000 4 — 4-6-2
Granby (0-1) 200 001 0 — 3-7-0
James Fagnant, Kieran Beman (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Santasiene, Lombardo (7), Pelletier (7) and May; WP: Beman; LP: Lombardo; 2B: Ellrod (G), Orluk (G), Santasiene (G), Guilmartin (EG), Kyle Anthony (EG)
Glastonbury 16, Simsbury 6 (5)
At Simsbury
Glastonbury (1-0) 553 12 — 16-11-2
Simsbury (0-1) 030 21 — 6-4-6
Curry, Boucher (2), Hall (5) and Stephens; Petras, Smith (2), Odegard (3), Gills (4) and Matcztyk, Norris (5); WP: Boucher (1-0); LP: Petras (0-1); 2B: Gifford (S), Anastasio (S), Michaud (G), March (G), Stephens (G)
SOFTBALL
Canton 13, East Windsor 1 (6)
At Canton
East Windsor (0-1) 100 000 — 1- 1-3
Canton (2-0) 212 305 — 13-14-1
Lanagan and Wormstedt; Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula; WP: O’Connor (1-0); LP: Lanagan (0-1); 2B: Erin Mackin (C) 3, Ashley Briggs (C), Madeline Tucker (C), Reagan Grecula (C); 3B: Mackenzie Robinson (C) 2; O’Connor (C)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 15, Bristol Eastern 9
At Canton
Bristol Eastern (0-1) 0 2 3 4 — 9
Canton (1-0) 1 6 3 5 — 15
Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 9, Ellie Bahre (C) 2, Meg Haynes (C) 3, Avery Brown (C), Assists: Delbone , Brown 5, Haynes, Morgan Babbitt (C), Bridgit Sonju (C) 3; Saves: Janelle Gagnon (C) 11
Saturday, March 30
BASEBALL
East Granby 18, Gilbert 2
Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1 (5)
SOFTBALL
Canton 25, Northwestern 21
East Catholic 16, East Granby 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby 19, Rocky Hill 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA men’s tournament
East Region final: UConn 77, Illinois 52
NCAA women’s tournament
Regional semifinal: UConn 53, Duke 45
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Dunkin Park, Hartford
Eastern Connecticut State 7-13, Plymouth State 2-1
BASEBALL
East Granby 18, Gilbert 2
At Winsted
East Granby (1-0) 461 34 – 18-19-1
Gilbert (0-1) 000 11 — 2-5-0
Kyle Anthony, Jackson Moore (5) and Jacob Guilmartin; E. Lukowski, N. Closson (3), J. Dilieo (5) and Z. Richardson; WP: Anthony (1-0); LP: Dilieo (0-1); 2B: Moore (EG), Anthony (EG), Closson (G); 3B: Luke Kleinman (EG)
SOFTBALL
Canton 25, Northwestern 21
At Canton
Northwestern (0-1) 502 731 3 — 21-7-6
Canton (1-0) 532 250 (10) — 25-20-5
Lyla O’Connor, Brooke Czerwinski (5) and Reese Grecula; Longhi, Mancini (2) and Damboise; WP: Czerwinski (1-0); LP: Mancini (0-1); 2B: Sandra Carfiro (NW), Sophia Mazza (C) 2, Erin Mackin (C), Mackenzie Robinson (C); HR: O’Connor (C), Mazza (C)
Friday, March 29
PRO SOCCER
North Carolina FC 2, Hartford Athletic 1
PRO SOCCER
North Carolina 2, Hartford 1
At Cary, N.C.
Hartford (2-1) 0 1 — 1
North Carolina (1-1-2) 2 0 — 2
Goals: NC: L. Perez – 26’ (penalty kick); O. Anderson – 35’ (Da Costa); Hartford — J. Chapman – 72’; Shots: 15-14, North Carolina: Shots on target: 4-4; Corners: Hartford 6-5; Saves 3-3
Upcoming events
Tuesday, April 2
BOYS BASEBALL
Windsor at Lewis Mills, ppd. TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Litchfield co-op, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Windsor Locks at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 3
SOFTBALL
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington
TRACK & FIELD
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
BASEBALL
Achievement First/Bloomfield/Bulkeley co-op at Canton, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NW Catholic at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Somers, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 5
BASEBALL
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Darien, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women’s Final Four
Semifinal: UConn vs. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. (season opener)
Saturday, April 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Wolcott, 11 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Men’s Tournament
Final Four semifinal: UConn vs. Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
