With 12 strikeouts, Chirumbolo lifts Mills to first win of season

MIDDLETOWN, April 8, 2024 – Pitcher Matthew Chirumbolo pitched five innings, gave up just one run, two hits and struck out 12 to lead the Lewis Mills baseball team to a 12-2 win over Middletown in the CCC South opener for both teams on Monday at Palmer Field.

Cole Varano was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Spartans (1-1) while Alex Maldonado and T.J. Maldonado each had a triple and a walk. Mills scored six runs in the third inning to take a commanding lead and then added two more runs in the next three innings.

Luke Weisenberg had a single and a home run for the Blue Dragons (0-2).

Lewis Mills 12, Middletown 2

At Middletown

Lewis Mills (1-1) 006 222 — 12-7-0

Middletown (0-2) 000 101 — 2-3-2

Matthew Chirumbolo, Anthony D’Lorio (6) and T.J. Maldanado; pitching line unavailable: WP: Chirumbolo; 2B: Cole Varano (LM), Chirumbolo (LM), 3B: Alex Maldanado (LM), TJ Maldanado (LM); HR: Luke Weisenberg (M)