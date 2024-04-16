With 13 hits, Canton softball team is back on the winning track

SOMERS, April 16, 2024 – The Canton High girls softball team had 13 hits and outscored Somers, by seven runs in the final two innings to snap a two-game losing streak with a 16-13 win over the Spartans Monday on the road in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Somers had a 12-8 lead after five innings but the Warriors got fourth in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a three-run lead, 16-13.

Erin Mackin was 3-for-3 with two RBI and a double for the Warriors (3-2, 2-2 NCCC) with Ashley Briggs, Emily Garcia, Lyla O’Connor and Reagan Grecula each getting two hits. Briggs, O’Connor and Garcia each had three RBI for the Warriors.

Canton survived despite a combined 16 walks from O’Connor and Briggs as Canton hitters rapped out 13 hits and drove in 13 runs.

Briggs, Garcia, Mackin, O’Connor and Mackenzie Robinson each had doubles in the game while O’Connor (2-4) had a double and a triple.

Canton 16, Somers 13

At Somers

Canton (3-2) 501 024 4 — 16-13-3

Somers 104 431 0 — 13-8-3

Lyla O’Connor, Ashley Briggs (3) and Mackenzie Robinson; H. Schafer and M. Dennis; WP: Briggs; LP: Shafer; 2B: Dennis (S), Briggs (C), Emily Garcia (C), Erin Mackin (C), O’Connor (C), Robinson (C), 3B: A. Powell (S), O’Connor (C)