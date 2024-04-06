With 14 hits, Canton rolls past Granby for season-opening win

CANTON, April 5, 2024 – Sammy Lincoln was 4-for-4 with two doubles as the Canton High baseball team opened the season with a 8-2 win over Granby in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Friday at Bowdoin Field.

Ben Biskupiac was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Canton’s 14-hit attack. Catcher Noah Asmar was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Warriors (1-0, 1-0 NCCC). Michael Archangelo also doubled for Canton, which won on opening day for the fourth straight year.

Archangelo and reliever Vin Forte combined to strike out nine and allow just three hits. Archangelo pitched four innings and struck out five to pick up the win while Forte had three scoreless innings on the mound and fanned four.

Canton 8, Granby 2

At Canton

Granby (0-1) 200 000 0 — 2-3-1

Canton (1-0) 012 203 x — 8-14-2

Chad Orluk, 22 (4) and T. May; Michael Archangelo, Vin Forte (5) and Noah Asmar; WP: Archangelol LP: Orluk; 2B: Ben Biskupiac (C) 2, Sammy Lincoln (C) 2, Archangelo (C), Noah Asmar (C)