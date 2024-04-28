Wolf Pack win in OT to remain alive in AHL playoffs

The season is still alive for the Harford Wolf Pack.

Hartford remained alive in their best-of-3 playoff series with the Charlotte Checkers after Alex Belziel’s first game-winning goal of his professional career Saturday night in Charlotte lifted the Wolf Pack to a 3-2 win in overtime.

Decisive game three begins at 4 p.m.

Nic Petan made a beautiful move into the slot early in the overtime period, getting a shot off that Spencer Knight denied. The rebound came to the top of the crease, where Belzile located it and fired it home at 8:11.

The goal was Belzile’s first of the Calder Cup playoffs and was the second point of the game for Petan (1 g, 1 a).

Each goaltender was strong down the stretch, with Hartford goalie Dylan Garand making ten saves to help force overtime in Game 2.

After an early push from the Checkers in overtime, Belzile kept Hartford alive with his second career game-winning goal in the postseason.

Game three begins 4 p.m., with ‘Wolf Pack Pregame’ starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.