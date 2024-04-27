Xavier wins Walter Lowell Invitational for second straight year

AVON, April 26, 2024 – Bristol Central’s Brandon Frye and Canton’s Nicholas Ledbetter each shot a one-over-par 71 to share the individual championship at the third annual Walter Lowell Invitational Friday at Blue Fox Run in Avon.

Frye had three birdies on the day while Ledbetter had two. Both set a new tournament record, shaving one stroke off the previous record of 72.

Xavier-Middletown won the tournament for the second consecutive year with a tournament-record 302 and three golfers in the top 10. Bristol Central was six shots off the pace in second place with a 308 while host Canton was third with 315, their best score in tournament history.

The tournament is named for Walter Lowell, who was the manager, president and PGA professional at the Canton Public Golf Course for more than 40 years. The Shoppes at Farmington Valley now sit at the site of the former nine-hole course once that was opened by Lowell’s grandfather in 1931.

The Lowell family sold the 130-acre golf course in 2003. The course was home to the Canton High golf program until it was sold.

One of the ideas for the tournament is to provide golfers with an 18-hole experience before the CIAC state tournament in June. Dual meet matches between schools are nine hole events.

2024 Walter Lowell Invitational

At Avon

Top team results – 1. Xavier 302, 2. Bristol Central 308, 3. Canton 315, 4. Coventry and Somers 324, 6. Suffield 339, 7. Old Saybrook 346, 8. Granby 361, 9. Bristol Eastern 399

Top individuals –– Brandon Frye, Bristol Central 71 and Nicholas Ledbetter, Canton, 71 on par 70 at Blue Fox Run (18 holes), 3. Brady Pill, Xavier, 73 and C.J. Giuliano, Xavier, 73, 5. Joey Pikiell, Bristol Central 75, 6. John Thompson, Xavier, 76, 7. Avery Phillips, Bristol Central, 77, 8. Nicholas Fox, Canton, 78, 9. Connor Cassella Old Saybrook and Tanyon Duff, Somers, 79

Team results

Xavier (302) Brady Pill 73, C.J. Giuliano 73, Bennett Cedillo 80, John Thompson 76, Gavin Coletti 87

Bristol Central (308) Brandon Frye 71, Joey Pikiell 75, Avery Phillips 77, Jacoby Fry 85, Jacob Wilson 99

Canton (315) Artie Hayes 81, Nicholas Fox 78, Derek Berg 85, Tyler Ugarte 85, Nicholas Leadbetter 71

Coventry (324) Landon Neves 81, Jonah Stanizzi 80, Ben Vertucci 82, Owen Dieterle 83, Owen Shearer 81

Somers (324) Tanyon Duff 79, Mason Colby 82, John Zdebski 82, Dylan Kukulka 81, Trent White 99

Suffield (339) Ben Potter 84, Sean Plourde 81, Santo Mullane 83, Noah Boyd 91

Old Saybrook (346) Connor Cassella 79, Ryan Brodeur 97, Ethan Terrible 86, Jake Speed 86, Brandon Beaudoin 95

Granby (361) Brady Liss 84, Patrick Liss 85, Patrick Gilton 95, Nathan James 97, Chace Maurice 97

Bristol Eastern (399) Gavin Brescia 93, Joseph Chapman 99, Ryan Ouellette 105, Peyton Hasler 102, Tyler Holcomb 123

East Granby (no score) Myles Pisati 80, Derek Rybczyk 87, Ryan Hecht 102

2023 Walter Lowell Tournament

At Avon

Team results – 1. Xavier 308, 2. Hand 313, 3. Suffield 335, 4. Canton 343, 5. Somers 356, 7. East Granby 286, 7. Granby 417

Individual results (top 10) – 1. Kyle Beaudry (H) 73 at Blue Fox GC, par 70, 2. Matt Gagliardi (H), J.B. Ouellette (X), John Thompson (X) 75, 5.C.J. Giuliano (X) 76, 6. Leif Lindeland (S) 80, 7. Reece Scott (H), Gavin Coletti (X), Brady Pill (X) 82, 10. Nicholas Fox (C) , Tanyon Duff (Som), Kasimir Lesnik (H), Ben Potter (Suff) 83

2022 Walter Lowell Tournament

At Avon

Team results – 1. Hand 328, 2. Xavier 335, 3. Coventry 362, 4. Suffield 374, 5. Canton 381, 6. Granby 403, 7. East Granby 408

Top 10 finishers – Reece Scott (H) 77 at Blue Fox Run, par 70, 2. Matt Gagliardi (H) and Steven Hassett (Cov) 80, 4. John Carrozella (X) 81, 5. Brady Pill (X) 83, 6. Kasimir Lesnik (X) 84, 7. Russell Brown (G) and Madison Whitney (X) 85, 8. Matt Schuman (Can), Dylan Toombs (Cov) and Dave Ginsburg (H) 87