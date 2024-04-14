Yard Goats split doubleheader with Bowie at Dunkin’ Park

HARTFORD, April 13, 2024 – Starting pitcher Carson Palmquist threw five scoreless innings as the Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader with the Bowie Baysox on Saturday at Dunkin’ Park.

Palmquist and relievers Alec Barger and Seth Halvorsen combined to strike out 11 as the Yard Goats (4-2) blanked Bowie in game two, 9-0. In the first game, Bowie’s Silas Ardoin cracked an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning to give the Baysox a 5-4 victory. Since it was a doubleheader, both games were seven innings long.

The Yard Goats gave up just three hits in game two. Palmquist hasn’t allowed a run in 10 innings of work this season and improved to 2-0.

Hartford took the early lead with Zach Kokoska’s first home run of the season in the first inning. In the third inning, Sterlin Thompson tripled and scored on Zach Veen’s two-run home run for a 3-0 lead.

Nic Kent’s two-run single in the fourth inning boosted the lead to 5-0.

Bowie (4-4) threatened to score in the fifth inning when the Baysox put two runners on base thanks to a pair of walks from Palmquist. But Palmquist found his rhythm and struck out Anthony Servideo and Dylan Beavers to end the inning.

Veen was 4-for-4 with four RBI, a home run and a triple while Thompson and Restituyo Bladimir were each 3-for-4.

In the opener, Bowie had seven hits while the Yard Goats had four hits but still had the game tied 4-4 going into the seventh inning.

Bowie took a 3-0 lead with a two-out home run from Frederick Bencosme in the second inning. The Yard Goats cut the lead to one, 3-2, when two runs scored on a dropped fly ball in the infield.

Hartford took a 4-3 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from Yanquiel Fernandez and a RBI single from Warming Bernabel.

Anthony Servideo tied the game for Bowie in the top of the fourth with his opposite-field double plating TT Bowens and tying the game at 4-4.

In the seventh inning, Bowie’s Jud Fabian tripled off the wall in right-center. That set the table for Ardoin to rip a double into the wind in right off Hartford right-hander Jaden Hill. After Ardoin’s heroics, southpaw Trey McGough collected the final three outs to earn his first save of the season.

The Yard Goats will conclude their series against the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, 1:10 p.m.