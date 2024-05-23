Avon athletes secure top 10 finishes at CCC championships

NEW BRITAIN, May 21, 2024 – Four Avon athletes and one relay team earned top 10 finishes at Tuesday’s Central Connecticut Conference track and field championship meet at Willow Brook Park.

It was the first time since Avon joined the conference that the league held one large championship meet instead of four divisional meets – CCC West, CCC South, CCC North and CCC East.

Avon’s 4×800 relay team of Katelyn Westerberg, Abigail Van Hoof, Laura Funderburk and Ying Ying Cheng finished second with a time of 9:57.88, following league champion Hall, who won the event with a time of 9:46.21.

Van Hoof, a freshman, also finished fourth in the 3,200 meters with a personal-best time of 11:37.53 along with a sixth place finish in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:17.72. Her time in the 3,200 meters is the seventh fastest in school history.

Lauren Edge finished seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.13 with teammate Yasmin Rensch taking seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4-foot-10. Edge’s time of 27.01 in the 200 meters was a personal best and No. 6 in school history. She finished 17th in the event.

Avon’s 4×100 relay (Arin Yadav, Oliver Lojewski, Aki Bhabad, Jaemin Aziz) finished 13th with a time of 44.69 seconds, which is the No. 6 fastest time in school history.

Brahm Bulow finished 12th in the 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 4:37.14 and was 13th in the 3,200 meters in 10:13.38. Carter Davies finished 13th in the pole vault with a leap of 10-0 feet.

Avon will have athletes competing in this weekend’s Danbury Dream Invitational before next Tuesday’s Class MM championship meet.

Central Connecticut Conference championships

At New Britain (Willow Brook Park)

BOYS – 1. Windsor 136½, 2. Hall 105½, 3. Bloomfield 73½, 4. Bristol Central 44½, 5. E.O, Smith 42, 6. Simsbury 41, 7. East Hartford 37, 8. Tolland 27, 9. Manchester 25, 10. Lewis Mills 20

Other local teams: 22. Farmington 3, t24. Avon 0

GIRLS – 1. Bloomfield 136, 2. Windsor 87, 3. Glastonbury 73, 4. Hall 59, 5. Conard 58, 6. E.O. Smith 38, 7. East Hartford 32, 8. Hartford Public and Southington 29½, 10. Plainville 21

Other local teams. 12: Avon 19½, 17. Lewis Mills 9, t24. Farmington and Simsbury 3

2024 Central Connecticut Conference championships