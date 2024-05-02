Avon to host annual budget meeting on May 6

Avon will host their annual budget meeting on Monday, May 6, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Avon Free Public Library in the Community Room.

The meeting will also be available to watch remotely via livestream. Electors or taxpayers who wish to provide a spoken comment during the meeting must attend the meeting in person at the library.

There will be no opportunity for the virtual audience to provide spoken comment during the meeting.

The budget will be voted on at the May 15 referendum at the Avon Senior Center.

A copy of the handout for the annual budget meeting, along with virtual access instructions to join the livestream, is posted on the Town Council’s web page under “Agendas.” The proposed budget is also available for review HERE.