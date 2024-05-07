Canton athletes do well at invitational competitions

CANTON — The high school track and field season used to be comprised of dual meet competitions and large championship tournaments at the end of the season to determine conference and state champions.

However, there are more invitational competitions on the schedule today and the Canton High squad is taking the opportunity for additional chances to compete.

At recent Patriot Games at Coventry High, Canton junior Melodie Millner won the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 1:01.72, beating E.O. Smith’s Katharine Enright by 0.09 of a second.

Canton’s Warren Pelletier was third in the hammer with a personal-best throw of 138-01 feet with Lucy O’Connor was fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-foot-8. Juliana Cavanaugh was sixth in the one mile with a personal-best time of 5:55.02.

At the recent Ellington Invitational, Lauren Marze won the discus with a season-best throw of 105-05 feet with Christian Whilby taking fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 38-1½ feet. O’Connor was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 with Maela Sosa finishing ninth in the hammer with a personal-best throw of 59-5.