Canton girls lacrosse wins fifth straight to earn spot in Class S semifinals

Heather Delbone had five goals and seven assists while Megan Haynes had four goals and an assist as No. 3 Canton girls lacrosse team advanced to the Class S semifinals on Friday at the turf field in Canton with a 16-8 victory over No. 11 Wheeler.

Bridgett Sonju had three goals while Avery Brown and Elle Bahre added two goals each for Canton, which has won five straight matches.

Goalie Jan Gagnon made 10 saves in net to secure the win.

Canton (12-6) moves into the semifinals for the second straight year where the Warriors will battle No. 2 Old Lyme (16-4) on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced. The Warriors are looking for their first trip to the finals since 2016.

Weston beat Canton in the semifinals a year ago, 15-8.

Canton 16, Wheeler 8

At Canton

Wheeler (13-5) 2 2 2 2 — 8

Canton (12-6) 3 4 4 5 — 16

Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 5, Avery Brown (C) 2, Elle Bahre (C) 2, Megan Haynes (C) 4, Bridgett Sonju (C) 3, Sophia Gouveia (W) 5, Grace Cassala (W) 3; Assists: Gouveia, Delbone 7, Brown 3, Haynes 1; Saves: Jan Gagnon (C) 10, Anna Barber (W) 8