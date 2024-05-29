Canton golfers close out regular season with season-low score

GRANBY, May 28, 2024 – With four players shooting under 40, the Canton High boys golf team had a season-low score of 147 in a non-league win over Granby (174) and East Granby (179) at Copper Hill Golf Club on Tuesday.

Nicholas Fox had a two-under-par 36 to earn medalist honors while Tyler Ugarte had an even-par 36 with Artie Hayes (38) and Nicholas Leadbetter (39) breaking 40.

The previous low score this season was a 155 at Goodwin Golf Course in Hartford in April.

The Warriors (14-1, 10-1) will compete at the NCCC championship meet on Wednesday at Tallwood Golf Course in Bolton.

Canton 147, Granby 174, East Granby 179

At Granby

Canton (147) Nicholas Fox 34, Tyler Ugarte 36, Artie Hayes 38, Nicholas Leadbetter 39, Derek Berg 42

Granby (174) Ryan Hughes 39, Patrick Liss 42, Nathan James 46, Brady Liss 47, Patrick Gilton 51

East Granby (179) Derek Rybczyk 42, Jackson Pisati 46, Ryan Hecht 49, Jake Schlagenhauf 53

Medalist: Nicholas Fox (C) 34 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

NOTE: This was a non-league match with no bearing on the NCCC race

GIRLS GOLF

Coventry 200, Avon 209

AVON, May 28, 2024 – Avon’s Mya Hall earned medalist honors for the fifth time this season but the Falcons still fell to Coventry, 200-209 on Tuesday. The Falcons (6-9) will be competing on Wednesday at the Central Connecticut Conference championship meet at Simsbury Farms.

Coventry 200, Avon 209

At Avon

Coventry (200) Mazie Cox 44, Nichole Sierakowski 48, Alexandra Hall 52, Aly Stetz 56

Avon (209) Mya Hall 43, Kristina Perez 44, Stella Plavcan 60, Sarah Thomas 62

Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 43 at Blue Fox Run, par 34

Wethersfield 189, Canton 242

At Avon

Wethersfield (189) Sarah Morrissey 41, Emma Applebaum 44, Madeline Cardany 49, Emily Perrotta 55, Emily Schneider 59

Canton (242) Cayleigh Gendreau 54, Madison Rodriguez 60, Arianna Schuman 62, Avery Rodriguez 65, Zita Redford 66

Medalist: Sarah Morrissey (W) 41 at Blue Fox Run, par 34