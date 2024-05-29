Canton rallies past Lyman Memorial and into Class S quarterfinals

LEBANON, May 29, 2024 – The Canton High baseball team scored five unanswered runs and erased a three-run deficit to beat No. 8 Lyman Memorial, 7-6, on Wednesday and advance to the quarterfinals of the Class S tournament.

No. 9 Canton (17-6) trailed by three runs, 5-2, after three innings but scored in each of the next four innings to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

The Warriors will face No. 1 seed Coventry (21-2) on Saturday at noon. It will be the third meeting between the two schools this season. A week ago, the Patriots outlasted Canton, 5-2, to win the NCCC Tournament. The Patriots also won the NCCC championship with a 9-1 record.

Trailing 5-2, the Warriors scored in the fourth inning against Lyman Memorial on a RBI single from Jackson Senecal. In the fifth, a RBI double from James Canny cut the lead to two.

In the sixth, Ian Clark and Sammy Lincoln singled for Canton and both scored on a RBI double from Nate Hiscox that tied the game at 5-5. A double from Noah Asmar gave Canton the lead, 6-5.

A two-out double from Lincoln in the seventh boosted the lead to 7-5.

Pitcher Vin Forte pitched four innings of stellar relief for the Warriors. He allowed just one hit and struck out five. He gave up a run in the seventh but secured the win with a Lyman runner on second base and a ground ball out.

Asmar was 3-for-3 for Canton with two doubles and three RBI while Lincoln was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Senecal was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI as the Warriors dripped 13 hits in the game. James Canny also went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Lyman Memorial (15-6) built a 5-2 lead with six hits off starter Michael Archangelo. Aidan Zimnock, Dominic Pontbriant and Owen Masse each had doubles for the Bulldogs.

The last time Canton advanced to the semifinals was in 2010. Canton’s last trip to the finals came in 2005.

Canton 7, Lyman Memorial 6

At Lebanon

Canton(17-6) 101 112 1 — 7-13-2

Lyman Memorial (15-6) 212 000 1 — 6-7-0

Michael Archangelo, Vin Forte (5) and Noah Asmar; Alex Ortiz, Jared Russo (4), Aidan Zimnock (6) and Russo, Nicholas Chalifoux (4); WP: Forte (4-1); LP: Zimnock; 2B: Zimnock (L), Dominic Pontbriant (L), Owen Masse (L); Noah Asmar (C) 2, James Canny (C), Jackson Senecal (C), Nate Hiscox (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)