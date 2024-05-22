Canton’s Board of Finance approves lower budget for June 4 referendum

The Board of Finance in Canton voted to send a new proposed budget to town voters, according to a report from John Fitts at the Valley Press. The BOF voted for a budget of $48.6 million on Monday night, a 3.99 percent increase over the current town budget.

The next budget referendum will be Tuesday, June 4 at the Canton Community Center from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Earlier in May, Canton voters rejected a proposed 2024-25 budget of $49.3 million by a vote of 944-689. That budget was a 5.57 percent increase in spending over the current budget.

For the budget of $48.6 million, the Board of Finance reduced the Board of Education budget by $417,252 and the Board of Selectman’s budget by $294,674.

Get more details at the Valley Press.