Connecticut rally falls short in exhibition game loss to Liberty

UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 9, 2024 – With a 20-4 surge, the Connecticut Sun erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead with 1:14 remaining.

But New York rookie guard Jaylyn Sherrod stole the ball and drove in for a layup with 36.4 seconds remaining to give the visiting the Liberty for good in an 82-79 exhibition Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sherrod’s steal and basket gave New York a one-point lead. She also sank two foul shots to give the Liberty a three-point lead.

In their lone exhibition game, Connecticut was led by Rachel Banham who showed out with a 20-point performance in her first outing in a Sun uniform since the 2019 season. She went 6-for-10 from behind the three-point line in 20 minutes of action on the night. DeWanna Bonner added 16 points, nailing four threes of her own, in 20 minutes of play.

Brionna Jones made her return to the court for the Sun after missing all but 13 games of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles tendon. In 10 minutes of action, she dished out six assists and grabbed two boards, one steal and one block.

A handful of players made their debuts in a Sun uniform this evening including guard Tiffany Mitchell who added seven points, one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench. Forward Astou Ndour-Fall tallied eight points and five rebounds in her first outing with Connecticut.

“I think there were moments where we felt like it was flowing well and things were clicking and then there was moments where there was a little rust on it,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to figure out each other and figure out.”

“And we’re still working on like rotations and like groups and all that. So just kind of seeing like who plays well together,” she said.

New York shot 53.4% (31-58) on the night, while Connecticut went 40.5% (32-79) from the field. The Sun forced the Liberty into 20 turnovers, scoring 25 points off those mistakes. Connecticut outrebounded New York, 32-30, and also dished out 25 assists as a team.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 15 points and six rebounds, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 14 points.

The Sun open the 2024 season next Tuesday night when they host the Indiana Fever and No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark in a sold out contest. It will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

New York 82, Connecticut 79

At Uncasville, Conn.

New York (82) Laney-Hamilton 5-7 0-0 14, Stewart 1-3 2-3 4, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Ionescu 6-9 1-1 15, Vandersloot 3-6 0-0 7, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Dojkic 3-5 0-0 8, Davis 4-6 0-0 8, Sherrod 2-5 4-4 8, Carter 0-0-0, Martinez 1-2 3-4 5, Mawuli 1-1 0-0 2, Odika 0-1 0-0 0, Igbokwe 1-3 0-0 2, Fraser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58, 10-12 82

Connecticut (79) Bonner 6-11 0-0 16, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Carrington 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 1-11 2-2 4, Nelson-Ododa 3-6 0-0 6, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 7, Banham 7-13 0-0 20, Ndour-Fall 4-7 0-0 8, Willoughby 1-3 0-0 2, Egbo 1-4 1-2 3, Wiese 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Pueyo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-79 3-4 79

New York (1-1) 23 20 22 17 — 82

Connecticut (0-1) 15 25 19 20 — 79

Three-point goals: New York 10-25 (Laney-Hamilton 4-4, Stewart 0-1, Jones 1-3, Ionescu 2-5, Vandersllot 1-2, Thornton 0-2, Dojkc 2-4, Davis 0-2, Sherrod 0-1, Adika 0-1); Connecticut 12-28 (Bonner 4-5, Jones 0-1, Carringto 0-2, Harris 0-4, Mitchell 1-2, Banham 6-10, Ndour-Fall 0-1. Wiese 1-2, Pueyo 0-1)