Despite no-hitter, Canton falls in NCCC final to Coventry

Canton pitchers Sammy Lincoln and Ben Biskupiak teamed to throw a no-hitter against NCCC champion Coventry in the championship game of Friday’s NCCC Tournament at Suffield High.

However, the Warriors committed a season-high six errors, allowed four unearned runs and walked seven batters as Coventry won the NCCC Tournament for the first time since 2019 with a 5-2 decision.

The Patriots (19-3) took advantage of Canton’s miscues, scoring two runs on a two-out error in the fifth inning and scoring a third run on a two-out error in the third inning. Canton did throw out two Patriot runners at the plate during the course of the contest.

Lincoln (4-2) struck out four batters but walked seven. He gave up five runs but only one was earned. Biskupiak pitched two innings and fanned one. He didn’t allow a walk.

Canton (15-6) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from catcher Noah Asmar but the Patriots tied the game in the bottom of the first inning on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice.

Coventry extended their lead to 3-1 with a pair of runs in the third inning. The Patriots scored one run after Jacob Wojkowiak walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error. An error with two outs gave the Patriots a two-run lead.

The Patriots played defense, too. They threw out a Canton runner at the plate to end the first inning and threw a runner trying to steal second base to end the second inning.

Coventry advanced to the NCCC Tournament title game with a 9-5 win over East Granby in an earlier semifinal contest. Four Coventry hitters had a pair of hits led by Evan Menzel with a pair of triples and Gavin Covell, who was 2-for-3 with three RBI. The Crusaders were making their first NCCC Tournament appearance since 2018.

Canton advanced to the NCCC Tournament final for the first time since 2010 with a 12-3 win over Suffield in the first semifinal game of the day. The Warriors built a quick 6-0 lead before the Wildcats got on the board.

Pitcher Vin Forte improved to 3-1 on the year by going five innings, scattering five hits and striking out five. Michael Archangelo pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out four.

Third baseman Joseph Nadeau was 3-for-3 with three RBI and three stolen bases. Canton was 6-for-7 stealing bases against Suffield. Asmar was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI while Lincoln was 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Jackson Senecal was 3-for-5 with one RBI while Ian Clark had a pair of singles.

The no-hitter was the first no-hit performance for the Warriors since Nate Hiscox threw a five-inning no-hitter against Thomaston on May 14. Hiscox struck out nine in five innings of work and walked three in a 12-0 win.

The most recent seven-inning no-hit performance by Canton came in April 2022 when Lincoln pitched 4.2 innings and Tanner Quinn pitched 2.1 innings in a 8-3 win over Bolton.

Friday’s no-hitter against Coventry was the third no-hit performance that Lincoln has been a part of high school. He had a five-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 win over East Windsor/International co-op team in May 2023.

NOTE: Information from this story was from the Canton scorebook and scorekeeper. A reporter from GameTimeCT at the final scored the championship game with Coventry having two hits and Canton with three errors.

Canton 12, Suffield 3

At Suffield

Canton (15-5) 231 102 3 — 12-16-1

Suffield (13-5) 002 010 0 — 3-5-3

Vin Forte, Michael Archangelo and Noah Asmar; Logan Bonzanelli, Winiarski (5) and Schermerhorn; WP: Forte (3-1); LP: Bonzanelli; 2B: James Canny (C), Sammy Lincoln (C), 3B: Schermerhorn (S), Joseph Nadeau (C), Noah Asmar (C)

Coventry 9, East Granby 5

At Suffield

East Granby (15-6) 010 022 0 — 5-10-3

Coventry (18-3) 121 041 x – 9-12-1

Kieran Berman, Kyle Anthony (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Ethan Hunt, Brandon White (5) and Dustin Menzel; WP: Hunt; LP: Berman; 3B: Evan Menzel (C) 2, J. Moore (EG)

NCCC Tournament championship

Coventry 5, Canton 2

At Suffield

Canton (15-6) 100 001 0 — 2-7-6

Coventry (19-3) 102 020 x — 5-0-2

Sammy Lincoln, Ben Biskupiak (6) and Noah Asmar; Aidan Hecht, Kyle Hecht (3) and Dustin Menzel, Mather Spear (3); WP: K. Hecht; LP: Lincoln (4-2); 2B: Ian Clark (C)

Recent NCCC Tournament champions

2023: Ellington 14, Rockville 3

2022: Ellington 7, Coventry 4

2021: No tournament held

2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Coventry 4, Granby 3

2018: Suffield 5, Coventry 2

2017: Tournament rained out

2016: Ellington 4, Coventry 0

2015: Avon 9, Coventry 8

2014: Suffield 7, Avon 5

2013: Tournament rained out

2012: Ellington 7, Enfield 2

2011: Avon 2, Enfield 1

2010: Canton 8, Ellington 3