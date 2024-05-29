Ellington boys win NCCC title; Berlin girls claim CCC crown

HEBRON, May 29, 2024 – Ellington’s James O’Connor had seven birdies and shot a six-under-par 66 to win the individual championship at the 2024 NCCC championship meet while helping the Purple Knights win the league title.

Three Ellington golfers finished in the top 10 as the Purple Knights won the league tournament for the fifth time since 2019. Ellington beat Coventry by 12 strokes, 306-318, with Canton coming in third with a 336 at Tallwood Country Club.

Tyler Ugarte led Canton (14-1, 10-1 NCCC) with an 80 with Nicholas Leadbetter shooting 84 for head coach Bill Phelps’ Warrior squad.

2024 NCCC championships

At Hebron

Team results – Ellington 306, 2. Coventry 318, 3. Canton 336, 4. Somers and Suffield 341, 6. East Granby 347, 7. Granby 348, 8. Rockville 363, 9. Bolton 411, 10. SMSA/HMTCA co-op 415. 11. Windsor Locks 471

Individual results : James O’Connor (Ell) 66 at Tallwood CC, par 72, 2. Ryan Willey (East Windsor) 72, 3. Tanyon Duff (Somers) 75, 4. James York (Ell) 76, 5. Derek Rybczyk (EG) 78, Landon Neves (Cov) 78, Trey Trantolo (Ell) 78, 8. Andrew Aux (B) 79, Ben Vertucci (Cov) 79, 10. Jackson Pisati (EG) 80, Owen Dieterele (Cov) 80, Tyler Ugarte (Can) 80

Other results

Canton (336) Artie Hayes 85, Nicholas Fox 88, Nicholas Leadbetter 84, Tyler Ugarte 80, Derek Berg 87

East Granby (347) Miles Pisati 91, Derek Rybczyk 78, Jackson Pistai 80, Ryan Hecht 98, Jake Schlangenhauf 101

Granby (348) Ryan Hughes 88, Patrick Liss 82, Brady Liss 83, Nathan James 107, Chace Maurice 95

NOTE: Ellington went undefeated in the regular season in the NCCC (11-0) and won the league tournament to win the league championship

GIRLS GOLF

Berlin wins CCC title

SIMSBURY, May 29, 2024 – With three girls in the top 10, Berlin won the CCC girls golf championship at Simsbury Farms on Wednesday with a 34-stroke win over Glastonbury, 344-378. Simsbury was third and Avon took tenth out of 15 schools that fielded teams. Glastonbury’s Morgan Peterson won the CCC title with a six-over-par 78, two strokes ahead of Berlin’s Samantha Dunn.

Kristina Perez and Mya Hall each a 93 to lead the Falcons.

2024 CCC Championships

At Simsbury

Team results – 1. Berlin 344, 2. Glastonbury 378, 3. Simsbury 385, 4. Conard 388, 5. Hall 395, 6. Wethersfield 402, 7. South Windsor 407, 8. Newington 308, 9. Manchester 412, 10. Avon 413, 11. Farmington 415, 12. Lewis Mills 449, 13. Plainville 488, 14. NW Catholic 495, 15. New Britain 564

Individual results – Morgan Peterson (Glastonbury) 78 at Simsbury Farms, par 72, 2. Samantha Dunn (Berlin) 80, 3. Annie DeSanto (Hall 81, 4. Ella Michaud (Berlin) 84, 5. Megan Kristofak (Conard) , Charley Carlson (Berlin) 80, 7. Makayla McGrath (SW), Maya Manzotti (Glastonbury) 90, 9. Abbey Andros (Berlin), Lily Nguyen (Conard), Parker Moody (Simsbury) 91

Other teams

Simsbury (385) Parker Moody 91, Amanda Gallagher 92, Alexa Gallagher 92, Riley Becconsall 110, Nora Walsh 114

Avon (413) Kristina Perez 93, Mya Hall 93, Stella Plavcan 100, Sarah Thomas 130, Evelina Novello 127

Farmington (415) Aislinn Foley 101, Briella Rich 103, Abby Esposito 104, Eleni Xifaras 108, Adrianna Douglas 107

Lewis Mills (449) Dana Rubbo 99, Emersyn Hertzler 104, Claudia bociek 115, Vivian Beard 132, Lily Van Czak 131