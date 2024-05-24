Ellington wins NCCC Tournament with two-out double in eighth

A two-out double from Ellington’s Mickyla Wong in the top of the eighth inning drove in two runs to help the Purple Knights beat league champion Coventry, 2-0, in the championship game of the NCCC Tournament on Friday at Suffield High.

The game was scoreless after seven innings. In the eighth, Ellington’s Katherine Czyk reached on an error and moved to second base after a single from Tyla Gambacorta to left field. Patriot pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell got a pair of strikeouts but Wong’s double to center field gave the Purple Knights a two-run lead.

Ellington hurler Camyrn Fisher shut the door in the eighth inning with three strikeouts. Fisher finished with 21 strikeouts and gave up just one hit – a bunt single from Lilah Talaga to lead off the seventh inning.

The win gave Ellington (20-2) their second straight NCCC Tournament championship.

Coventry (20-2), which won the NCCC championship with an 11-0 record this season, easily moved into the tournament title game after a 13-2 win over Canton in the tournament semifinals.

Mitchell, Brooke Blouin and Brooke White each had two hits for the Patriots, who took advantage of nine Canton errors to score 11 unearned runs. Mitchell and Meghan Doherty each had triples for Coventry.

Canton (14-7) had eight hits in the game, led by Reagan Grecula, who had a pair of singles. The Warriors were making their first appearance in the NCCC Tournament since 2012.

Coventry 13, Canton 2

At Suffield

Canton (14-7) 010 010 0 — 2-8-9

Coventry (20-1) 532 210 x — 13-10-1

Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; Meghan Doherty and Megan Rodgers, Stella Gagnon (6); WP: Doherty; LP: Briggs (11-5); 2B: Brooke Blouin (Cov), Emma Vertucci (Cov); 3B: Elizabeth Mitchell (Cov), Meghan Doherty (Cov)

Ellington 5, Granby 2

At Suffield

Granby (14-7) 011 000 0 – 2-7-4

Ellington (19-2) 203 000 x — 5-9-1

Amanda Bristol and Ellison Haury; unknown, Milheiro (4), Fisher (4) and Cromwell; WP: Fisher; LP: Bristol; 2B: K. Kerstetter (Ell), E. Haury (G); 3B: A. Bristol (G)

NCCC Tournament final

Ellington 2, Coventry 0 (8)

At Suffield

Ellington (20-2) 000 000 02 — 2-6-0

Coventry (20-2) 000 000 00 — 0-1-2

Camryn Fisher and Bryanna Cromwell; Elizabeth Mitchell and Brooke Blouin; WP: Fisher; LP: Mitchell; 2B: Brynlee Eckels (Ell), Mickyla Wong (Ell)

Recent NCCC Tournament championship games

2023: Ellington 1, Coventry 0

2022: Rockville 5, Somers 1 (8)

2021: No tournament

2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Granby 2, Ellington 0

2018: Granby 9, Ellington 1

2017: Tournament rained out

2016: East Granby 2, Granby 0

2015: Granby 26, Suffield 0 (5)

2014: Suffield 17, Ellington 6

2013: Tournament rained out

2012: Granby 9, Suffield 2

2011: Suffield 12, Ellington 4

2010: Ellington 6, Somers 5

2009: Suffield 10, Ellington 0