Harris helps Sun outlast Indiana for third straight win

Ty Harris scored 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Connecticut Sun remained undefeated with a 88-84 over the Indiana Fever in WNBA action Monday at a sold-out Gainridge Field House.

DeWanna Bonner tied her own season-high with a team-leading 22 points while Alyssa Thomas finished one assist shy of a triple double with a season-high 24 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block to lead the Sun (3-0) in front of more than 17,000 fans

Connecticut has beaten winless Indiana (0-4) in 10 straight regular season games, dating back to the 2021 season.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each had 17 points to lead the Fever. The Sun forced the Fever into 17 turnovers, resulting in 22 points.

“I am proud of our team. This is a tough Fever team, an outstanding environment. It wasn’t pretty for much of the game but we found a way to get it done in the second half, especially in the final four minutes,” Sun coach Stephanie White said. “We had big plays from everyone that came into the game. That is what it is going to take to gets on the road in this league.”

Connecticut struggled from the three-point line on Monday night, hitting just 1-of-11 from long range in the first half. Indiana led by four, 44-41 at the half. Thomas had 11 points, six rebounds and an assist in the first quarter of the game.

The Sun began the second half on an 8-0 run to take a 49-44 lead, forcing the Fever into a timeout with 8:19 to play in the third. Bonner had four of Connecticut’s eight on that spurt. With an 8-2 run, Indiana was able to cut the Sun’s lead to three, 64-61, heading into the fourth quarter.

Indiana began the fourth on an 11-4 run to take a four-point edge, 72-68, with 6:04 to play in the game. A pair of free-throws from Caitlin Clark and a layup from Temi Fagbenle, 76-72, with 4:48 left in the fourth.

Connecticut then went on a 7-0 run, with Harris accounting for six of those seven points to regain the lead, 79-76 with 2:51 on the clock. Indiana and Connecticut traded baskets down the stretch, with the game tied 82 all with 1:04 to go in the fourth.

“I can’t get down on myself. I have to be ready for the moment,” Harris said.

Thomas found Bonner for a layup with 44 seconds left and the Fever responded with a paint jumper from Aliyah Boston, tying the game once again 84-84, with 29 seconds on the clock. Harris drew a foul on the Sun’s next offensive possession and sank two free-throws to put the Sun up, 86-84, with 11 seconds to go in the game.

Indiana was not able to capitalize on their final offensive set, Boston missing the layup and Thomas grabbing the board and drawing a foul with 5.1 to go. Thomas sank both free throws and secured the Sun’s 88-84 victory.

NOTES: Connecticut grabbed a season-high 33 rebounds, including a season-high 15 offensive boards…. The Sun committed a season-low eight turnovers. Connecticut’s last performance with single-digit turnovers came on July 25, 2023, against Dallas (9 TOs).… The Sun return to action on Thursday night when they host the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

