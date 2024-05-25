Hartford snaps five-match losing streak by beating Monterey Bay

HARTFORD, May 24, 2024 -The Hartford Athletic scored twice in the second half to snap a five-match losing streak Friday night with a 2-1 USL Championship win over visiting Monterey Bay.

Two unanswered goals from Michee Ngalina and Deshane Beckford propelled Hartford (4-6) to a comeback victory at Trinity Bank Stadium.

After a back and forth run of play through the opening 15 minutes of the match, Monterey Bay forward Adrian Rebollar struck first for his team in the 17th minute. He capitalized off of a corner kick from Walmer Martinez and put a volley in the back of the net, opening up the scoring on the road.

The visitors didn’t hold onto the lead for long, as Hartford’s Michee Ngalina knotted the score in the 33rd minute. Athletic teammate Thomas Vancaeyezeele played a well-weighted ball into the attacking third for Ngalina, and the winger’s shot from outside the box deflected off of Monterey Bay’s Kai Greene and past Siaha. The Green and Blue dominated in the attacking third, leading the first half in shots with eight to Monterey Bay’s two.

Hartford came into the second half with the same momentum they left the first with scoring in the 50th minute of play. After a cross into the box, Thomas Vancaeyezeele laid off a ball into space to Deshane Beckford who buried a shot into the back of the net, raising the score to 2-1.

In the 88th minute of play, Monterey Bay — based in Marina, California — came close to leveling out the score after Carlos Guzman received a pass off a corner kick and fired a long range shot that deflected off the top post. Despite maintaining possession of the ball for the majority of the second half, Monterey Bay couldn’t find a goal and Hartford walked off the field with a much-needed win to snap a five-game skin in USL Championship play.

Vancaeyezeele’s two assists were his first of the season, and Beckford netted his second goal. Marcus Epps and Triston Hodge distributed the ball well for Hartford, recording three chances created apiece. Renan Ribeiro had an active match despite not having to make a save, booting three clearances.

Hartford have over a week to prepare for another home turf matchup with New England rival Rhode Island FC next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Hartford 2, Monterey Bay 1

At Hartford

Monterey Bay (4-5-3) 1 0 — 1

Hartford (4-6) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Rebollar (MB) 18, Ngalina (Vancaeyezeele), 33; Deshane Beckford, 50; Shots: Hartford, 14-9; Shots on goal: Hartford 5-1; Corner kicks: Hartford, 8-7; Saves: Monterey Bay 3-1

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 15 (DF) Joe Farrell, 19 (DF) Rece Buckmaster, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (18 Joe Schmidt, 86’ ), 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 31 (F) Deshane Beckford (9 Ramario Williams, 82’), 11 (F) Michee Ngalina, 7 (F) Marcus Epps (29 Emmanuel Samadia, 70’)

MONTEREY BAY STARTING LINEUP

16 (GK) Antony Siaha, 30 (DF) Kai Greene, 5 (DF) Carlos Guzmán, 4 (DF) Alex Lara ( 32 Pierce Gallaway, 84’), 3 (DF) Morey Doner, 10 (MF) Rafael Baca, 11 (MF/F) Walmer Martínez (12 Grant Robinson, 69’), 64 (MF) Jerry Ayon (99 Xavi Gnaulati, 69’), 7 (MF) Adrian Rebollar (18 Michael Gonzalez, 76’), 13 (F) Mobi Fehr, 31 (F) Chase Boone