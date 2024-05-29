Connect with us

Immaculate handcuffs and eliminates Canton, 7-0

Second baseman Erin Mackin races into the infield after grabbing a fly ball during Tuesday’s Class S tournament game in Canton. The Warriors fell, 7-0.

CANTON, May 28, 2024 – Pitcher Sophia Schnatz allowed just three hits and struck out 12 to lead No. 23 Immaculate-Danbury to a 7-0 shutout win over No. 10 Canton in a Class S first round contest Tuesday.

Leading by two runs, the Mustangs (11-11) scored five runs in the sixth inning to take command of the contest. Gabby Yamoah had a two-run single to center field in the sixth innings. Two walks and a hit batter gave Immaculate the leverage they needed to get some key hits in the sixth.

Mackenzie Robinson, Lyla O’Connor and Stephanie Garcia each had singles for the Warriors (14-8). Canton pitcher Ashley Briggs (11-6) struck out five but walked eight.

Immaculate 7, Canton 0
At Canton
Immaculate (11-11)       000  205  0  — 7-7-2
Canton (14-8)                000  000  0  — 0-3-1
Sophia Schnatz and Olivia Lugo; Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; WP: Schantz; LP: Briggs (11-6)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

