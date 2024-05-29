Immaculate handcuffs and eliminates Canton, 7-0

CANTON, May 28, 2024 – Pitcher Sophia Schnatz allowed just three hits and struck out 12 to lead No. 23 Immaculate-Danbury to a 7-0 shutout win over No. 10 Canton in a Class S first round contest Tuesday.

Leading by two runs, the Mustangs (11-11) scored five runs in the sixth inning to take command of the contest. Gabby Yamoah had a two-run single to center field in the sixth innings. Two walks and a hit batter gave Immaculate the leverage they needed to get some key hits in the sixth.

Mackenzie Robinson, Lyla O’Connor and Stephanie Garcia each had singles for the Warriors (14-8). Canton pitcher Ashley Briggs (11-6) struck out five but walked eight.

Immaculate 7, Canton 0

At Canton

Immaculate (11-11) 000 205 0 — 7-7-2

Canton (14-8) 000 000 0 — 0-3-1

Sophia Schnatz and Olivia Lugo; Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; WP: Schantz; LP: Briggs (11-6)