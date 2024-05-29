In Class S opener, No. 3 Canton dominates Watertown; Avon eliminated

CANTON, May 28, 2024 – Heather Delbone had a game-high seven goals and five assists as No. 3 Canton girls lacrosse rolled to a dominating 20-6 win over No. 14 Watertown in a second round Class S game on Tuesday on the turf field.

Canton (11-6) was in command from the start, leading 9-1 after one quarter and 13-2 at the break.

Megan Haynes had five goals and an assist for Canton while Avery Brown had two goals and four assists. Ellie Bahre and Paige Sidraine also had two goals each with Emma Fox and Morgan Babbitt also scoring for the Warriors.

Goalie Jen Gagnon made nine saves in net to secure the victory.

Canton advances to Friday’s quarterfinals at home against No. 11 Wheeler at 5 p.m. Wheeler upset No. 6 Old Saybrook, 15-13.

The Warriors set a new school record for most goals (20) in a state tournament game, breaking the previous mark of 19 against Somers in 2018. The team record for most goals in a game is 21 in 2019, also against Somers.

Canton 20, Watertown 6

At Canton

Watertown (8-7-1) 1 1 4 0 — 6

Canton (11-6) 9 4 3 4 — 20

Goals: Nikki Forte (W) 2, Bella Schiaro (W) 3, Bri Posceta (W), Heather Delbone (C) 7, Megan Haynes (C) 5, Avery Brown (C) 2, Elle Bahre (C) 2, Emma Fox (C), Morgan Babbitt (C), Paige Sidraine (C) 2; Assists: Delbone 5, Brown 4, Bahre, Haynes; Saves: Jen Gagnon (C) 9, Sofia Barbagallo (W) 4

Cheshire 10, Avon 4

CHESHIRE, May 28, 2024 – Cheshire’s Tema Caplan scored three goals while teammate Stella Tessier had a goal and two assists as No. 4 Cheshire (10-8) eliminated No. 13 Avon, 10-4 in the first round of the Class L tournament on Tuesday. The Falcons (8-10) were held to just one goal in the final three periods.