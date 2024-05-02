Connect with us

O’Connor hits home run in seventh straight game for Canton

Lyla O’Connor’s has hit eight home runs this season for the Warriors. She hit a home run in her seventh straight game on Wednesday in a win over East Granby.

EAST GRANBY, May 1, 2024 – Canton’s Lyla O’Connor hit a home run in her seventh straight game as the Canton High girls softball team rolled to a 23-5 win over East Granby in five inning on Wednesday.

O’Connor, who has eight home runs on the season, hit for the cycle against the Crusaders, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI.

The Warriors (8-4, 5-2 NCCC) had a season-high 23 hits in the victory. Mackenzie Robinson went 3-for-4 and hit her first home run of the season while Sophia Mazza was 3-for-4 at the plate. Madeline Tucker had a pair of doubles for Canton while Erin Macklin had a double and triple.

Canton pitcher Ashley Briggs allowed four hits in a complete game performance, raising her record to 5-2 on the season.

Canton 23, East Granby 5
At East Granby
Canton (8-4)                         4(12)1  60 – 23-23-1
East Granby                          400  10  — 5-4-6
Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; Siena, Taylor (5) and Aislinn; WP: Briggs (5-2); LP: Siena; 2B: Madeline Tucker (C) 2, Emily Garcia (C), Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Stephanie Garcia (C); 3B: Mackin (C), O’Connor (C); HR: Robinson (C), O’Connor (C)

Middletown 8, Avon 0
AVON, May 1, 2024 – Pitcher Angelina Vartuli gave up just one hit and struck out 14 to lead the Middletown High softball team to an 8-0 win over Avon at Fisher Meadows on Wednesday. Kayla Jette had a double for Avon (2-7) while Caitlin Burgess was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Middletown.

Middletown 8, Avon 0
At Avon
Middletown                          100  201  4  — 8-8-0
Avon (2-7)                              000  000  0  — 0-1-4
Vartuli and unknown; Zoe Seay, Lily Ryan (4) and Kayla Jette; WP: Vartuli; LP; Seay; 2B: K. Jette (A), A. Vartuli (M), C. Burgess (M), K. Daniels (M)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

