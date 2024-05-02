O’Connor hits home run in seventh straight game for Canton

EAST GRANBY, May 1, 2024 – Canton’s Lyla O’Connor hit a home run in her seventh straight game as the Canton High girls softball team rolled to a 23-5 win over East Granby in five inning on Wednesday.

O’Connor, who has eight home runs on the season, hit for the cycle against the Crusaders, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI.

The Warriors (8-4, 5-2 NCCC) had a season-high 23 hits in the victory. Mackenzie Robinson went 3-for-4 and hit her first home run of the season while Sophia Mazza was 3-for-4 at the plate. Madeline Tucker had a pair of doubles for Canton while Erin Macklin had a double and triple.

Canton pitcher Ashley Briggs allowed four hits in a complete game performance, raising her record to 5-2 on the season.

Canton 23, East Granby 5

At East Granby

Canton (8-4) 4(12)1 60 – 23-23-1

East Granby 400 10 — 5-4-6

Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; Siena, Taylor (5) and Aislinn; WP: Briggs (5-2); LP: Siena; 2B: Madeline Tucker (C) 2, Emily Garcia (C), Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Stephanie Garcia (C); 3B: Mackin (C), O’Connor (C); HR: Robinson (C), O’Connor (C)

Middletown 8, Avon 0

AVON, May 1, 2024 – Pitcher Angelina Vartuli gave up just one hit and struck out 14 to lead the Middletown High softball team to an 8-0 win over Avon at Fisher Meadows on Wednesday. Kayla Jette had a double for Avon (2-7) while Caitlin Burgess was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Middletown.

Middletown 8, Avon 0

At Avon

Middletown 100 201 4 — 8-8-0

Avon (2-7) 000 000 0 — 0-1-4

Vartuli and unknown; Zoe Seay, Lily Ryan (4) and Kayla Jette; WP: Vartuli; LP; Seay; 2B: K. Jette (A), A. Vartuli (M), C. Burgess (M), K. Daniels (M)