Ritter has two home runs to lead the Yard Goats to a victory

HARTFORD, May 28, 2024 – Hartford shortstop Ryan Ritter went 4-for-4 with two home runs, and two RBI to lead the Yard Goats to a 7-6 Eastern League victory over the Reading Phillies Tuesday night at Dunkin Park in the first game of a six-game homestand. Ritter is now 16-of-28 in his last nine games with 7 RBIs.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Andrew Quezada pitched into the eighth inning and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts while earning his third win. Centerfielder Braiden Ward blasted his first home run since joining the Yard Goats last week.

Hartford (23-22) led 7-3 going into the ninth inning and gave up three runs but held on for the victory.

Ritter hit a solo home run to right field in the first inning to give Hartford a 1-0 lead. He had another solo home run in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-0.