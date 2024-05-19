Slumping Hartford falls to Indy Eleven, 4-1

Indy Eleven scored early and scored often on its way to a 4-1 victory over Hartford Athletic Saturday night in USL Championship action at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Indy Eleven (5-4-2) has won four consecutive USL Championship games and is 4-1-1 in their last six matches. Hartford (3-6) has dropped five straight matches.

Indy Eleven’s opening goal came in the third minute by way of a Jack Blake penalty kick to give him a team-leading five tallies this season. He has now converted on seven career penalties in USL Championship regular season action. Benjamin Ofeimu went on to double the lead with what proved to be the match winner for the home side, scoring off one of Indy’s season-high 12 corners in the match for his first goal in the Circle City.

The Boys in Blue have 12 first-half goals this season, the second highest total in league play (Charleston, 16).

Scoring continued in the second half with who other than league assist leader Aedan Stanley connecting with Douglas Martinez for an insurance goal in the 54th minute and a 3-0 lead. The assist was the sixth for Stanley and the goal was the third for Martinez. The final goal came from Augi Williams off a Younes Boudadi assist to put him atop the Boys in Blue’s scoring column alongside Blake.

Hartford (3-6) was able to get one back as Michee Ngalina scored in the 80th minute off an assist from Marcus Epps.

The Boys in Blue have scored in 11 straight USL Championship matches to open the 2024 season. In total, Indy has scored in 14 straight regular USL Championship matches dating back to Sept. 30, 2023, the longest streak since joining the league for the 2018 season.

The Athletic return home for a Friday night match with Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

USL releases included in this report.

Indy Eleven 4, Hartford 1

At Hartford

Indy Eleven (5-4-2) 2 2 — 4

Hartford (3-6) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Indy: Jack Blake (penalty) 3’; Ben Ofeimu 45+3’; Douglas Martinez (Aedan Stanley) 54’; Augi Williams (Younes Boudadi) 58’; Hartford — Michee Ngalina (Epps) 78’; Shots: 18-10, Indy; Shots on target: 12-4, Indy; Corner kicks: Indy 12-6; Offsides: Hartford 3-1; Saves: Hartford, 9-3

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP — 40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge (29 Emmanuel Samadia – Half), 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 19 (DF) Rece Buckmaster, 94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (7 Marcus Epps – 57’), 12 (MF) Anderson Asiedu (6 Beverly Makangila – 57’), 8 (MF) Jay Chapman (10 Danny Barrera – 74’), 9 (FW) Romario Williams (17 Kyle Edwards – 69’), 31 (FW) Deshane Beckford, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina

INDY STARTING LINEUP — 0 (GK) Hunter Sulte, 3 (DF) Aeden Stanley, 15 (DF) Adrian Diz Pe, 2 (DF) Josh O’Brien, 30 (DF) Benjamin Ofeimu, 23 (DF) Younes Boudadi (20 Ben Mines – 84’), 8 (MF) Jack Blake (34 Max Schneider – 77’), 6 (MF) Cam Lindley, 13 (FW) Sebastian Guenzatti (16 Laurence Wootton – 64’), 42 (FW) Douglas Martinez (17 Tega Ikoba – 64’), 9 (FW) Augi Williams (18 Elliot Collier – 64’)