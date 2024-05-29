Ultimate Frisbee Association champ New York to play two matches in Hartford

HARTFORD, May 29, 2024 – Two-time defending Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) champion New York Empire will host two regular season UFA contests at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, June 29 and Saturday, July 20.

The match on June 29 will be a rematch of the league championship match between New York and the Salt Lake Shread. The D.C. Breeze will be the opponent on July 20.

Tickets for both the games are on sale now at ShopEmpireUltimate.com. New York has started the 2024 season 4-1 and looks to create UFA history with a third consecutive championship.

The Ultimate Frisbee Association, which was formed in 2012, has 24 teams across North America.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to welcome our fans to Hartford and showcase ultimate frisbee to a new sports city,” said Empire General Manager Matthew Stevens. “We are excited to partner with the Athletic on creating an unforgettable game day experience.”