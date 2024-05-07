Vayda, Smith represent U.S. at international miniature golf tournament

Two golfers from the Farmington Valley were the lone Americans in the field of 35 to compete at the WMF World Adventure Golf Tour’s miniature golf final championship in the Czech Republic on April 27-28.

Simsbury’s David Vayda and Farmington High senior Caleb Smith participating in the tournament with miniature golfers from nine other countries

Vayda and Smith earned their spots in the WAG Tour Finals with their finishes at the Mattahorn International Pro-Am tournament last September at Matterhorn Mini Golf in Canton. Vayda won the tournament with an ace on the fifth playoff hole and Smith finished third. The second place finisher was unable to make the trip.

At the World Adventure Golf Tour, Vayda finished 29th with an average of 33.8 strokes with Smith finishing 30th with an average of 34.0 strokes.

Vayda’s best round on the 18-hole course was a 30 with Smith getting a 31. Both participated in the five round qualifying session. Only the top 16 advanced to the single-elimination championship tournament.

Smith had 22 aces in the tournament, including five in a row at one point in the third round. Vayda had 20 aces. The top two golfers from this year’s Matterhorn International Pro-Am in Canton in September will qualify for the WMF World Adventure Golf Tour’s miniature golf final championship in the spring of 2025.

Eight golfers from the Czech Republic made the final 16 including the top two qualifiers, Martin Skoupy and Lukas Kucera, who had five-round totals of 146 for an average of 29.2. Each had rounds of 27.

In the final round of the knockout championship round, No. 3 seed Ladislav Svihel of the Czech Republic beat New Zealand’s Matt Ansley, the No. 15 seed, by one stroke, 34-33.

Qualification round (five rounds)

Single-elimination knockout round (final 16)