Weekly scoreboard: April 29-May 5, 2024

Wednesday, May 1
BASEBALL
Canton 3, East Granby 2
Simsbury 5, East Catholic 1
SOFTBALL
Canton 23, East Granby 5
Middletown 8, Avon 1
Granby 12, East Windsor 0
East Hartford 5, Lewis Mills 4
E.O. Smith 10, Simsbury 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at NW Catholic
GIRLS LACROSSE
NW Catholic at Avon
Farmington 11, Tolland 1
TRACK and FIELD
BOYS: Suffield at Canton, ppd., TBA
Bristol Central 111, Lewis Mills 39
Granby, Somers at Rockville
Glastonbury 78, Farmington 62
GIRLS: Suffield at Canton, ppd., TBA
Bristol Central 111, Lewis Mills 38
Granby, Somers at Rockville
Glastonbury 117, Farmington 33
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 7, NW Catholic 0
Berlin 5, Lewis Mills 2
Simsbury at Conard
GIRLS TENNIS
NW Catholic at Farmington
Simsbury 5, Conard 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington at Newington
Southington 3, Lewis Mills 0
BOYS GOLF
East Granby 158, HMTCA/SMSA 195. Medalist: Derek Rybczyk (EG) and Jackson Pistai (EG) 37 at Goodwin Park, par 35
Coventry 161, Granby 189. Medalist: Landon Neves (C) 39 at Copper Hill GC, par 36
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 203, NW Catholic 204. Medalist: Emily Kaliden (NW) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Simsbury 193, Farmington 204. Medalist: Briella Rich (F) 48 at Simsbury Farms
Berlin 184, St. Paul 184, Lewis Mills 244. Medalist: Olivia Dahn (SP) 41 at Timberlin GC, par 36
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 4, Binghamton 3
Hartford 4, Binghamton 2
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs (best-of-5): Hartford 4, Providence 3, Hartford leads series, 1-0
BASEBALL
Canton 3, East Granby 2
At Canton
East Granby (10-2) 101 000 0 — 2-7-1
Canton (8-2) 000 000 3 — 3-6-1
James Fagnant, Kyle Anthony (7) and Jacob Guilmartin; Vin Forte, Michael Archangelo (6) and Noah Asmar; WP: Archangelo (2-1); LP: Fagnant; 2B: Ian Clark (C), Jackson Senecal (C), Asmar (C), Anthony (EG), 3B: Adrian Bento (EG)
SOFTBALL
Canton 23, East Granby 5
At East Granby
Canton (8-4) 4(12)1 60 – 23-23-1
East Granby 400 10 — 5-4-6
Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; Siena, Taylor (5) and Aislinn; WP: Briggs; LP: Siena; 2B: Madeline Tucker (C) 2, Emily Garcia (C), Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Stephanie Garcia (C); 3B: Mackin (C), O’Connor (C); HR: Robinson (C), O’Connor (C)
Middletown 8, Avon 0
At Avon
Middletown 100 201 4 — 8-8-0
Avon (2-7) 000 000 0 — 0-1-4
Vartuli and unknown; Zoe Seay, Lily Ryan (4) and Kayla Jette; WP: Vartuli; LP; Seay; 2B: K. Jette (A), A. Vartuli (M), C. Burgess (M), K. Daniels (M)
BOYS TENNIS
Farmington 7, NW Catholic 0
At West Hartford
Singles: Shrey Choudhary (F) def. Nick Prosterman 6-0 ,6-1; Nolan Elliott (F) def. Nevo Bachar 6-0 ,6-0; Aditya Kumarappan (F) def. Matty Lysik 6-1 ,6-1; Suryabh Singh (F) def. Jaylen Green 6-2 ,6-2
Doubles: Shaurya Thakur/Gautham Santhanam (F) def. Connor Hogan/Cooper Mason 3-6 ,6-2 ,10-2; Sriram Pyneni/Luca Lussier (F) def. Gavin Austin/Cesar Ruiz Quinones 6-3 ,5-7 ,10-7; Vedant Kansara/Harshil Patel (F) def. Dylan Schweitzer/Joe Tirado 6-0 ,6-0
Berlin 5, Lewis Mills 2
At Burlington
Singles: Anthony Manafort (B) defeated Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) 6-3, 6-1; Connor Lindsay (B) defeated Giona Battisto (LM) 6-3, 6-1; Charles Pinchera (B) defeated Cameron Smith (L) 2-6, 7-6, 10-2; Jack Vocke (B) defeated Gus Jones (LM) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) defeated Patrick Kaczperski and Michael Kobus (B) 4-6, 6-2, 11-9; Spencer Toussaint and Ryan Mattan (B) defeated Liam O’Sullivan and Aiden O’Sullivan (LM) 1-6, 6-1, 10-6; Anthony Poudrier and Avery Tiso (LM) defeated Thomas Andersen and Michael Goode (B) 6-4, 6-3
GIRLS GOLF
Berlin 184, St. Paul 184, Lewis Mills 244
At Berlin (Timberlin GC)
Berlin (184) Samantha Dunn 43, Charley Carlson 49, Abbey Andros 47, Ella Michaud 45, Alexa Zup 57
St. Paul (184) Olivia Dahn 41, Iliana Chaplinski 49, Leah Petruzzi 42, Quinn Burns 52, Avery Jortner 61
Lewis Mills (244) Dana Rubbo 47, Emersyn Hertzler 59, Claudia Bociek 63, Lily Van Czak 75
Medalist: Olivia Dahn (SP) 41 at Timberlin GC, par 36
Avon 203, NW Catholic 204
At Avon
Avon (203) Mya Hall 50, Kristina Perez 42, Stella Plavcan 51, Sarah Thomas 60, Jenna Hole 68
NW Catholic (204) Emily Kaliden 38, Avery Sirica 50, Dorothy Fox 56, Mia Tonon 60, Morgan Maquire 64
Medalist: Emily Kaliden (NW) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Tuesday, April 30
BASEBALL
Avon 16, Canton 2 (5)
East Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA 1
SOFTBALL
Canton 17, NW Catholic 0 (5)
Avon 12, Wamogo/Litchfield 11
Farmington 16, East Granby 8
BOYS LACROSSE
Somers 11, Canton 8
Granby 13, Ellington 4
Lewis Mills 18, Prince Tech 1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 15, Somers 9
Avon 11, Bristol Eastern 8
Simsbury 18, Berlin 6
Farmington 13, Glastonbury 10
Ellington 14, Granby 1
Lewis Mills 10, NW Catholic 3
TRACK and FIELD
BOYS: Avon 113, NW Catholic 32
Hall 85, Simsbury 64
Hall 100½, Southington 43½
Southington 72, Simsbury 69
Coventry 80, Bolton 68
Coventry 86, East Granby 41
Bolton 91, East Granby 49
GIRLS: Avon 121, NW Catholic 27
Hall 108, Southington 42
Hall 97, Simsbury 53
Southington 90, Simsbury 39
Coventry 99, East Granby 65
Coventry 99, Bolton 44
East Granby 83, Bolton 38
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon
Ellington 7, East Granby/Canton 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Ellington 6, Canton 1
Bolton 4, East Granby 3
Rocky Hill at Simsbury
BOYS GOLF
Canton 161, Stafford 247. Medalist: Artie Hayes (C) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Somers 168, Granby 186. Medalist: John Zdebski (S) 39
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 192, Coventry 194. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 39 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Suffield 237, Canton 239.Medalist: Madison Rodriguez (C) 55 at Blue Fox Run , par 34
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd., rain
BASEBALL
Avon 16, Canton 2
At Canton
Avon (8-3) 540 16 — 16-16-1
Canton (7-2) 000 20 — 2-6-3
Connor Valentine, Stephen Westrick (4) and Reyan Fawad; Nate Hiscox, Oden Berg (3) and Noah Asmar; WP: Valentine (2-0); LP: Hiscox (0-1); 2B: Chase Beloin (A), James Walsh (A), Koi Samples (A), Nik Meltser (A), Tyler Assaro-Gracy (A); 3B: David Pengal (A), Meltser (A), Assaro-Gracy (A); HR: Beloin (A)
East Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1
At East Granby
HMTCA/SMSA 000 100 — 1-1-6
East Granby (9-1) 103 043 — 11-8-1
Kieran Beman, Jackson Moore (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Alvarado, Velez (5),Stewart (6) and Graves; WP: Beman; LP: Alvarado; 2B: Adrian Bento (EG), Cole Malinowski (EG), Kyle Anthony (EG)
SOFTBALL
Canton 17, NW Catholic 0 (5)
At Canton
NW Catholic 000 00 — 0-1-4
Canton (7-4) 634 4x — 17-12-0
Ashley Briggs, Maddy Wire (4) and Mackenzie Robinson; Pinos and Collette; WP: Briggs (4-2); LP: Pinos; 2B: Sophia Mazza (C); 3B: Cheny (NW), Mackenzie Robinson (C), HR: Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C)
Avon 12, Wamogo/Litchfield 11
At Litchfield
Avon (2-6) 213 203 1 — 12-12-6
Wamogo/Litchfield 202 034 0 — 11-12-7
Lily Ryan and Kayla Jette; pitching battery unavailable; WP: Ryan; 2B: Sharr (W), Gieger (W). Juliana Reome (A); 3B: Kayla Jette (A); HR: Eve Beloin (A)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 15, Somers 9
At Somers
Canton (5-2) 3 4 4 4 — 15
Somers (5-3) 4 1 4 0 — 9
Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 3, Avery Brown (C) 3, Elle Bahre (C) 4, Megan Haynes (C) 4, Paige Sidrame (C), Brooke Stevens (S) 4, Maddie Nowakowski (S) 4, Ella Alden (S); Assists: Delbone 3, Brown 2, Bahre 3, Haynes 2, Bridgit Sonjve (C); Saves: Jan Gagnon (C) 11
BOYS GOLF
Canton 161, Stafford 247
At Avon
Stafford (247) Jack Mikan-Jones 51, Landen Langlois 63, Austin Irwin 64, Tyler Muzio 69
Canton (161) Artie Hayes 38, Nicholas Fox 42, Derek Berg 40, Nicholas Ledbetter 43, Tyler Ugarte 41
Medalist: Artie Hayes (C) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 192, Coventry 194
At Avon
Coventry (194) Mazie Cox 46, Nicole Sierakowski 49, Alexandra Hall 49, Aly Stetz 50
Avon (192) Mya Hall 39, Kristina Perez 47, Sarah Thomas 53, Stella Plavcan 53, Jenna Hole 62
Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 39 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Suffield 237, Canton 239
At Avon
Suffield (237) Isabelle Coleman 59, Teraziah Teodorczyk 56, Mia Spence 61, Olivia Wells 63, Sherydan MacWilliams 61
Canton (239) Cayleigh Gendreau 62, Arianna Schuman 59, Madison Rodriguez 55, Avery Rodriguez 63, Piper McKinney 76
Medalist: Madison Rodriguez (C) 55 at Blue Fox Run , par 34
Monday, April 29
BASEBALL
Avon 12, Middletown 2
Canton 17, Aerospace/Bloomfield/Bulkeley 4
South Windsor 11, Farmington 7
Lewis Mills 11, Berlin 7
Simsbury 13, E.O. Smith 5
SOFTBALL
Platt 5, Avon 4
Lewis Mills 12, Farmington 0 (6)
Bristol Central 5, Lewis Mills 2
Plainville 3, Simsbury 2
East Granby at East Windsor
BOYS LACROSSE
NW Catholic 19, Lewis Mills 3
Farmington at Simsbury
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, Simsbury 0
Glastonbury 4, Farmington 3
Lewis Mills 7, Bristol Central 0
Suffield at Granby
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury
Rockville 6, Canton 1
Glastonbury 4, Farmington 3
Bristol Central 5, Lewis Mills 2
Granby at Suffield
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Windsor 3, Lewis Mills 0
Simsbury 3, Newington 0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-12)
Farmington 3, Hall 2 (25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9)
BOYS GOLF
Coventry 168, East Granby 192. Medalist: Ben Vertucci (Cov) 39 at Copper Hill
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 207, Farmington 208. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 40 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Newington 204, Plainville 258, Canton 273. Medalist: Mia Theriault (N) 48 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Lewis Mills 232, New Britain 297. Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Stanley Golf Course
Hall 202, Simsbury 204. Medalist: Parker Moody (S) 48 at Simsbury Farms, par 36
BASEBALL
Canton 17, Aerospace co-op 4
At Canton
Aerospace co-op (6-3) 001 03 — 4-6-1
Canton (7-1) (12) 02 3x — 17-17-2
Avon 12, Middletown 2
At Middletown
Avon (7-3) 340 103 1 — 12-15-1
Middletown 020 000 0 — 2-6-5
Luke Coppen, Eli Lukasiewicz (5) and Reyan Fawad; Cardoza, Turcotte (2), Newman (6) and Quinn; WP: Coppen (2-0); LP: Cardoza; 2B: Chase Beloin (A), David Pengel (A), Koi Samples (A), Michael Prisco (A), Tracy Assaro-Gracy (A)
Lewis Mills 11, Berlin 7
At Burlington
Berlin 500 020 0 — 7-10-1
Lewis Mills (5-6) 214 004 x — 11-14-2
Pitching line unavailable; Chirumbolo, Gorack (2) and Maldonado; WP: Gorack; 2B: Brett Harding (LM), HR: Cole Varano (LM)
SOFTBALL
Platt 5, Avon 4
At Avon
Platt 300 002 0 — 5-4-3
Avon (1-6) 200 020 0 — 4-3-2
Zoe Seay, Lily Ryan (5) and Kayla Jette; A. Gostkowski and unknown: WP: Gostkowski; LP: Seay (0-5); 2B: Madison Jette (A)
BOYS TENNIS
Glastonbury 4, Farmington 3
At Glastonbury
Singles: Shrey Choudhary (G) def. Alex Scudder 6-2 ,6-1; Nolan Elliott (G) def. Andrew Risinger 6-3 ,6-4; Aditya Kumarappan (G) def. Kyle Wallace 6-4 ,6-3; JD Landry (F) Suryabh Singh 6-2, 4-6, 10-7
Doubles: Shaurya Thakur/Gautham Santhanam (G) def. Nick Bonaiuto/Teddy Corey 6-2 ,2-6 ,10-12; 2nd Derek Thomas/Tim Frigiani (F) def. Sriram Pyneni/Luca Lussier, 6-0, 7-5; vs Jeremy Linker/Michael Gustafson (F) def. Vedant Kansara/Harshil Patel, 7-5, 6-1
Lewis Mills 7, Bristol Central 0
At Burlington
Singles: Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) defeated Justin Fox (BC) 6-1, 6-1; Giona Battisto (LM) defeated Nick Dudek (BC) 6-0, 6-1; Tristan Mooney (LM) defeated Joey Weik (BC) 6-1, 6-1; Cameron Smith (LM) defeated Matthew Wilson (BC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) defeated Emil Berube and Darren Griffith (BC) 6-0, 6-3; Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) defeated Caleb Garcia and Aiden Colaianni (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Anthony Poudrier and Avery Tiso (LM) defeated Klye Romann and Jonathan Laviero (BC) 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bristol Central 5, Lewis Mills 2
At Bristol
Singles: Alexa Rivera (BC) def. Hailey Maiga, 6-0, 6-3; Emily Giao (BC) def. Summer Abdelrehim, 6-1, 6-1; Grace Mazzone (BC) def. Michelle Majewski, 6-0, 6-0; Shandell Sanmartin (BC) def. Delila Dethlefsen, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Sami Nestor/Jeana Rowland (LM) def. Abby Deprey/Ralien Reinhard, 6-2, 6-3; Brooke Fallon/Rachel Fallon (LM) def. Kristin Tran/Yadielis Visuma-Perez 6-2, 6-3; Maura Waters/Abby Wasta (BC) def. Cara Emery/Amelia Nanowski, 6-0, 6-1
GIRLS GOLF
Avon 207, Farmington 208
At Avon
Farmington (208) Aislinn Foley 51, Briella Rich 50, Abby Esposito 49, Eleni Xifaras 58, Adrianna Douglas 58
Avon (207) Kristina Perez 51, Mya Hall 40, Stella Plavcan 54, Morgan Neamtz 62
Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 40 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Newington 204, Plainville 258, Canton 273
At Avon
Newington (204) Glorianne Pinote 52, Mia Theriault 48, Nora Lewandowski 53, Mya Blanco 51, Thea DeWitt 55
Plainville (258) Kara Ahern 53, Emma DiTolla 65, Teresa Lopez 71, Evangeline Molloy 71, Sofia Ruiz 69
Canton (273) Arianna Schuman 66, Cayleigh Gendreau 74, Ruby Theberge 60, Penelope McKinney 74, Zita Redford 73
Medalist: Mia Theriault (N) 48 at Blue Fox Run, par 36
Lewis Mills 232, New Britain 297
At New Britain
Lewis Mills (232) Dana Rubbo 49, Emersyn Hertzler 46, Vivian Beard 63, Brooklyn Champagne 74
New Britain (297) Analise Jones 72, Deana Sims 74, Niyalah Charlot 75, Lucy Daley 76
Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Stanley Golf Course
Records: Lewis Mills 4-3
Upcoming events
Thursday, May 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Friday, May 3
BASEBALL
East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton vs. Suffield at Dunkin’ Park, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
E.O. Smith at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Wethersfield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Newington at Canton, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
AWARD DINNER
Third annual Avon Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
BASEBALL
Canton at St. Paul, noon
BOYS LACROSSE
Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hall at Canton, 1:30 p.m.
CREW
Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 5
ROAD RACING
Burlington to Collinsville 10K Road Race, 8:30 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
