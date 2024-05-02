Weekly scoreboard: April 29-May 5, 2024

Wednesday, May 1

BASEBALL

Canton 3, East Granby 2

Simsbury 5, East Catholic 1

SOFTBALL

Canton 23, East Granby 5

Middletown 8, Avon 1

Granby 12, East Windsor 0

East Hartford 5, Lewis Mills 4

E.O. Smith 10, Simsbury 4

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at NW Catholic

GIRLS LACROSSE

NW Catholic at Avon

Farmington 11, Tolland 1

TRACK and FIELD

BOYS: Suffield at Canton, ppd., TBA

Bristol Central 111, Lewis Mills 39

Granby, Somers at Rockville

Glastonbury 78, Farmington 62

GIRLS: Suffield at Canton, ppd., TBA

Bristol Central 111, Lewis Mills 38

Granby, Somers at Rockville

Glastonbury 117, Farmington 33

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 7, NW Catholic 0

Berlin 5, Lewis Mills 2

Simsbury at Conard

GIRLS TENNIS

NW Catholic at Farmington

Simsbury 5, Conard 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington at Newington

Southington 3, Lewis Mills 0

BOYS GOLF

East Granby 158, HMTCA/SMSA 195. Medalist: Derek Rybczyk (EG) and Jackson Pistai (EG) 37 at Goodwin Park, par 35

Coventry 161, Granby 189. Medalist: Landon Neves (C) 39 at Copper Hill GC, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 203, NW Catholic 204. Medalist: Emily Kaliden (NW) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Simsbury 193, Farmington 204. Medalist: Briella Rich (F) 48 at Simsbury Farms

Berlin 184, St. Paul 184, Lewis Mills 244. Medalist: Olivia Dahn (SP) 41 at Timberlin GC, par 36

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Binghamton 2

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs (best-of-5): Hartford 4, Providence 3, Hartford leads series, 1-0

BASEBALL

Canton 3, East Granby 2

At Canton

East Granby (10-2) 101 000 0 — 2-7-1

Canton (8-2) 000 000 3 — 3-6-1

James Fagnant, Kyle Anthony (7) and Jacob Guilmartin; Vin Forte, Michael Archangelo (6) and Noah Asmar; WP: Archangelo (2-1); LP: Fagnant; 2B: Ian Clark (C), Jackson Senecal (C), Asmar (C), Anthony (EG), 3B: Adrian Bento (EG)

SOFTBALL

Canton 23, East Granby 5

At East Granby

Canton (8-4) 4(12)1 60 – 23-23-1

East Granby 400 10 — 5-4-6

Ashley Briggs and Mackenzie Robinson; Siena, Taylor (5) and Aislinn; WP: Briggs; LP: Siena; 2B: Madeline Tucker (C) 2, Emily Garcia (C), Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Stephanie Garcia (C); 3B: Mackin (C), O’Connor (C); HR: Robinson (C), O’Connor (C)

Middletown 8, Avon 0

At Avon

Middletown 100 201 4 — 8-8-0

Avon (2-7) 000 000 0 — 0-1-4

Vartuli and unknown; Zoe Seay, Lily Ryan (4) and Kayla Jette; WP: Vartuli; LP; Seay; 2B: K. Jette (A), A. Vartuli (M), C. Burgess (M), K. Daniels (M)

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 7, NW Catholic 0

At West Hartford

Singles: Shrey Choudhary (F) def. Nick Prosterman 6-0 ,6-1; Nolan Elliott (F) def. Nevo Bachar 6-0 ,6-0; Aditya Kumarappan (F) def. Matty Lysik 6-1 ,6-1; Suryabh Singh (F) def. Jaylen Green 6-2 ,6-2

Doubles: Shaurya Thakur/Gautham Santhanam (F) def. Connor Hogan/Cooper Mason 3-6 ,6-2 ,10-2; Sriram Pyneni/Luca Lussier (F) def. Gavin Austin/Cesar Ruiz Quinones 6-3 ,5-7 ,10-7; Vedant Kansara/Harshil Patel (F) def. Dylan Schweitzer/Joe Tirado 6-0 ,6-0

Berlin 5, Lewis Mills 2

At Burlington

Singles: Anthony Manafort (B) defeated Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) 6-3, 6-1; Connor Lindsay (B) defeated Giona Battisto (LM) 6-3, 6-1; Charles Pinchera (B) defeated Cameron Smith (L) 2-6, 7-6, 10-2; Jack Vocke (B) defeated Gus Jones (LM) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) defeated Patrick Kaczperski and Michael Kobus (B) 4-6, 6-2, 11-9; Spencer Toussaint and Ryan Mattan (B) defeated Liam O’Sullivan and Aiden O’Sullivan (LM) 1-6, 6-1, 10-6; Anthony Poudrier and Avery Tiso (LM) defeated Thomas Andersen and Michael Goode (B) 6-4, 6-3

GIRLS GOLF

Berlin 184, St. Paul 184, Lewis Mills 244

At Berlin (Timberlin GC)

Berlin (184) Samantha Dunn 43, Charley Carlson 49, Abbey Andros 47, Ella Michaud 45, Alexa Zup 57

St. Paul (184) Olivia Dahn 41, Iliana Chaplinski 49, Leah Petruzzi 42, Quinn Burns 52, Avery Jortner 61

Lewis Mills (244) Dana Rubbo 47, Emersyn Hertzler 59, Claudia Bociek 63, Lily Van Czak 75

Medalist: Olivia Dahn (SP) 41 at Timberlin GC, par 36

Avon 203, NW Catholic 204

At Avon

Avon (203) Mya Hall 50, Kristina Perez 42, Stella Plavcan 51, Sarah Thomas 60, Jenna Hole 68

NW Catholic (204) Emily Kaliden 38, Avery Sirica 50, Dorothy Fox 56, Mia Tonon 60, Morgan Maquire 64

Medalist: Emily Kaliden (NW) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Tuesday, April 30

BASEBALL

Avon 16, Canton 2 (5)

East Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA 1

SOFTBALL

Canton 17, NW Catholic 0 (5)

Avon 12, Wamogo/Litchfield 11

Farmington 16, East Granby 8

BOYS LACROSSE

Somers 11, Canton 8

Granby 13, Ellington 4

Lewis Mills 18, Prince Tech 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 15, Somers 9

Avon 11, Bristol Eastern 8

Simsbury 18, Berlin 6

Farmington 13, Glastonbury 10

Ellington 14, Granby 1

Lewis Mills 10, NW Catholic 3

TRACK and FIELD

BOYS: Avon 113, NW Catholic 32

Hall 85, Simsbury 64

Hall 100½, Southington 43½

Southington 72, Simsbury 69

Coventry 80, Bolton 68

Coventry 86, East Granby 41

Bolton 91, East Granby 49

GIRLS: Avon 121, NW Catholic 27

Hall 108, Southington 42

Hall 97, Simsbury 53

Southington 90, Simsbury 39

Coventry 99, East Granby 65

Coventry 99, Bolton 44

East Granby 83, Bolton 38

BOYS TENNIS

Conard at Avon

Ellington 7, East Granby/Canton 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Ellington 6, Canton 1

Bolton 4, East Granby 3

Rocky Hill at Simsbury

BOYS GOLF

Canton 161, Stafford 247. Medalist: Artie Hayes (C) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Somers 168, Granby 186. Medalist: John Zdebski (S) 39

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 192, Coventry 194. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 39 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Suffield 237, Canton 239.Medalist: Madison Rodriguez (C) 55 at Blue Fox Run , par 34

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd., rain

BASEBALL

Avon 16, Canton 2

At Canton

Avon (8-3) 540 16 — 16-16-1

Canton (7-2) 000 20 — 2-6-3

Connor Valentine, Stephen Westrick (4) and Reyan Fawad; Nate Hiscox, Oden Berg (3) and Noah Asmar; WP: Valentine (2-0); LP: Hiscox (0-1); 2B: Chase Beloin (A), James Walsh (A), Koi Samples (A), Nik Meltser (A), Tyler Assaro-Gracy (A); 3B: David Pengal (A), Meltser (A), Assaro-Gracy (A); HR: Beloin (A)

East Granby 11, HMTCA/SMSA co-op 1

At East Granby

HMTCA/SMSA 000 100 — 1-1-6

East Granby (9-1) 103 043 — 11-8-1

Kieran Beman, Jackson Moore (4) and Jacob Guilmartin; Alvarado, Velez (5),Stewart (6) and Graves; WP: Beman; LP: Alvarado; 2B: Adrian Bento (EG), Cole Malinowski (EG), Kyle Anthony (EG)

SOFTBALL

Canton 17, NW Catholic 0 (5)

At Canton

NW Catholic 000 00 — 0-1-4

Canton (7-4) 634 4x — 17-12-0

Ashley Briggs, Maddy Wire (4) and Mackenzie Robinson; Pinos and Collette; WP: Briggs (4-2); LP: Pinos; 2B: Sophia Mazza (C); 3B: Cheny (NW), Mackenzie Robinson (C), HR: Erin Mackin (C), Lyla O’Connor (C)

Avon 12, Wamogo/Litchfield 11

At Litchfield

Avon (2-6) 213 203 1 — 12-12-6

Wamogo/Litchfield 202 034 0 — 11-12-7

Lily Ryan and Kayla Jette; pitching battery unavailable; WP: Ryan; 2B: Sharr (W), Gieger (W). Juliana Reome (A); 3B: Kayla Jette (A); HR: Eve Beloin (A)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 15, Somers 9

At Somers

Canton (5-2) 3 4 4 4 — 15

Somers (5-3) 4 1 4 0 — 9

Goals: Heather Delbone (C) 3, Avery Brown (C) 3, Elle Bahre (C) 4, Megan Haynes (C) 4, Paige Sidrame (C), Brooke Stevens (S) 4, Maddie Nowakowski (S) 4, Ella Alden (S); Assists: Delbone 3, Brown 2, Bahre 3, Haynes 2, Bridgit Sonjve (C); Saves: Jan Gagnon (C) 11

BOYS GOLF

Canton 161, Stafford 247

At Avon

Stafford (247) Jack Mikan-Jones 51, Landen Langlois 63, Austin Irwin 64, Tyler Muzio 69

Canton (161) Artie Hayes 38, Nicholas Fox 42, Derek Berg 40, Nicholas Ledbetter 43, Tyler Ugarte 41

Medalist: Artie Hayes (C) 38 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 192, Coventry 194

At Avon

Coventry (194) Mazie Cox 46, Nicole Sierakowski 49, Alexandra Hall 49, Aly Stetz 50

Avon (192) Mya Hall 39, Kristina Perez 47, Sarah Thomas 53, Stella Plavcan 53, Jenna Hole 62

Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 39 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Suffield 237, Canton 239

At Avon

Suffield (237) Isabelle Coleman 59, Teraziah Teodorczyk 56, Mia Spence 61, Olivia Wells 63, Sherydan MacWilliams 61

Canton (239) Cayleigh Gendreau 62, Arianna Schuman 59, Madison Rodriguez 55, Avery Rodriguez 63, Piper McKinney 76

Medalist: Madison Rodriguez (C) 55 at Blue Fox Run , par 34

Monday, April 29

BASEBALL

Avon 12, Middletown 2

Canton 17, Aerospace/Bloomfield/Bulkeley 4

South Windsor 11, Farmington 7

Lewis Mills 11, Berlin 7

Simsbury 13, E.O. Smith 5

SOFTBALL

Platt 5, Avon 4

Lewis Mills 12, Farmington 0 (6)

Bristol Central 5, Lewis Mills 2

Plainville 3, Simsbury 2

East Granby at East Windsor

BOYS LACROSSE

NW Catholic 19, Lewis Mills 3

Farmington at Simsbury

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Simsbury 0

Glastonbury 4, Farmington 3

Lewis Mills 7, Bristol Central 0

Suffield at Granby

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury

Rockville 6, Canton 1

Glastonbury 4, Farmington 3

Bristol Central 5, Lewis Mills 2

Granby at Suffield

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Windsor 3, Lewis Mills 0

Simsbury 3, Newington 0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-12)

Farmington 3, Hall 2 (25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9)

BOYS GOLF

Coventry 168, East Granby 192. Medalist: Ben Vertucci (Cov) 39 at Copper Hill

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 207, Farmington 208. Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 40 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Newington 204, Plainville 258, Canton 273. Medalist: Mia Theriault (N) 48 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Lewis Mills 232, New Britain 297. Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Stanley Golf Course

Hall 202, Simsbury 204. Medalist: Parker Moody (S) 48 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

BASEBALL

Canton 17, Aerospace co-op 4

At Canton

Aerospace co-op (6-3) 001 03 — 4-6-1

Canton (7-1) (12) 02 3x — 17-17-2

Avon 12, Middletown 2

At Middletown

Avon (7-3) 340 103 1 — 12-15-1

Middletown 020 000 0 — 2-6-5

Luke Coppen, Eli Lukasiewicz (5) and Reyan Fawad; Cardoza, Turcotte (2), Newman (6) and Quinn; WP: Coppen (2-0); LP: Cardoza; 2B: Chase Beloin (A), David Pengel (A), Koi Samples (A), Michael Prisco (A), Tracy Assaro-Gracy (A)

Lewis Mills 11, Berlin 7

At Burlington

Berlin 500 020 0 — 7-10-1

Lewis Mills (5-6) 214 004 x — 11-14-2

Pitching line unavailable; Chirumbolo, Gorack (2) and Maldonado; WP: Gorack; 2B: Brett Harding (LM), HR: Cole Varano (LM)

SOFTBALL

Platt 5, Avon 4

At Avon

Platt 300 002 0 — 5-4-3

Avon (1-6) 200 020 0 — 4-3-2

Zoe Seay, Lily Ryan (5) and Kayla Jette; A. Gostkowski and unknown: WP: Gostkowski; LP: Seay (0-5); 2B: Madison Jette (A)

BOYS TENNIS

Glastonbury 4, Farmington 3

At Glastonbury

Singles: Shrey Choudhary (G) def. Alex Scudder 6-2 ,6-1; Nolan Elliott (G) def. Andrew Risinger 6-3 ,6-4; Aditya Kumarappan (G) def. Kyle Wallace 6-4 ,6-3; JD Landry (F) Suryabh Singh 6-2, 4-6, 10-7

Doubles: Shaurya Thakur/Gautham Santhanam (G) def. Nick Bonaiuto/Teddy Corey 6-2 ,2-6 ,10-12; 2nd Derek Thomas/Tim Frigiani (F) def. Sriram Pyneni/Luca Lussier, 6-0, 7-5; vs Jeremy Linker/Michael Gustafson (F) def. Vedant Kansara/Harshil Patel, 7-5, 6-1

Lewis Mills 7, Bristol Central 0

At Burlington

Singles: Patrick O’Sullivan (LM) defeated Justin Fox (BC) 6-1, 6-1; Giona Battisto (LM) defeated Nick Dudek (BC) 6-0, 6-1; Tristan Mooney (LM) defeated Joey Weik (BC) 6-1, 6-1; Cameron Smith (LM) defeated Matthew Wilson (BC) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Charlie Joiner and Max Dinunzio (LM) defeated Emil Berube and Darren Griffith (BC) 6-0, 6-3; Aiden Carrano and Liam O’Sullivan (LM) defeated Caleb Garcia and Aiden Colaianni (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Anthony Poudrier and Avery Tiso (LM) defeated Klye Romann and Jonathan Laviero (BC) 6-1, 6-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bristol Central 5, Lewis Mills 2

At Bristol

Singles: Alexa Rivera (BC) def. Hailey Maiga, 6-0, 6-3; Emily Giao (BC) def. Summer Abdelrehim, 6-1, 6-1; Grace Mazzone (BC) def. Michelle Majewski, 6-0, 6-0; Shandell Sanmartin (BC) def. Delila Dethlefsen, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sami Nestor/Jeana Rowland (LM) def. Abby Deprey/Ralien Reinhard, 6-2, 6-3; Brooke Fallon/Rachel Fallon (LM) def. Kristin Tran/Yadielis Visuma-Perez 6-2, 6-3; Maura Waters/Abby Wasta (BC) def. Cara Emery/Amelia Nanowski, 6-0, 6-1

GIRLS GOLF

Avon 207, Farmington 208

At Avon

Farmington (208) Aislinn Foley 51, Briella Rich 50, Abby Esposito 49, Eleni Xifaras 58, Adrianna Douglas 58

Avon (207) Kristina Perez 51, Mya Hall 40, Stella Plavcan 54, Morgan Neamtz 62

Medalist: Mya Hall (A) 40 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Newington 204, Plainville 258, Canton 273

At Avon

Newington (204) Glorianne Pinote 52, Mia Theriault 48, Nora Lewandowski 53, Mya Blanco 51, Thea DeWitt 55

Plainville (258) Kara Ahern 53, Emma DiTolla 65, Teresa Lopez 71, Evangeline Molloy 71, Sofia Ruiz 69

Canton (273) Arianna Schuman 66, Cayleigh Gendreau 74, Ruby Theberge 60, Penelope McKinney 74, Zita Redford 73

Medalist: Mia Theriault (N) 48 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Lewis Mills 232, New Britain 297

At New Britain

Lewis Mills (232) Dana Rubbo 49, Emersyn Hertzler 46, Vivian Beard 63, Brooklyn Champagne 74

New Britain (297) Analise Jones 72, Deana Sims 74, Niyalah Charlot 75, Lucy Daley 76

Medalist: Emersyn Hertzler (LM) 46 at Stanley Golf Course

Records: Lewis Mills 4-3

Upcoming events

Thursday, May 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby/Canton at Cromwell, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 3

BASEBALL

East Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton vs. Suffield at Dunkin’ Park, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

E.O. Smith at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

South Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

NW Catholic at East Granby/Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Wethersfield, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Newington at Canton, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

AHL playoffs: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

AWARD DINNER

Third annual Avon Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

BASEBALL

Canton at St. Paul, noon

BOYS LACROSSE

Wethersfield at Canton, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hall at Canton, 1:30 p.m.

CREW

Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

ROAD RACING

Burlington to Collinsville 10K Road Race, 8:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

